Most are “either all in or all against” proposed underground nuclear waste site near Lake Huron

  • A diagram of the proposed deep geologic repository.
    Ontario Power Generation

The Canadian company that’s proposing to bury its nuclear waste in an underground site near Lake Huron doubled down this week on that controversial site.

Ontario Power Generation was ordered to do a study of alternative sites – options other than the proposed 2,200-foot underground repository at the Bruce power plant near Kincardine, right by Lake Huron.

Aerial photo of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine Ontario.
Credit CHUCK SZMURLO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

That report came out last week.

Reporter Debora Van Brenk of the London Free Press has been covering the controversy over the proposed site, including the recently released report. She joined Stateside today to break down the controversy.

“Bottom line, [the report] said, was that either of those two sites would be more costly both to design, to build, to transport people and things to,” she said. “And it wouldn’t result in any additional safety than the Bruce site would be.”

A joint review panel held hearings and reviewed some 30,000 pages before eventually deciding the Bruce site is the best option.

She said the panel concluded there is “virtually no chance of safety issues" at that site.

But critics of the proposed nuclear waste storage location exist on both sides of the border, and virtually all members of the United States Congress from Great Lakes states are against it.

“I’ve covered different issues over a 25-year career,” Van Brenk said. “I have never come across one that is as divisive as this one. You are either all in or all against.”

For Van Brenk’s full breakdown of the news, listen above.

Ontario Power Generation
Bruce nuclear power
nuclear waste
Lake Huron

Related Content

Company stands by its plan for underground nuke waste disposal

By Virginia Gordan 23 hours ago
Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

A Canadian company has not changed its mind about wanting to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than a half-mile from Lake Huron on the Bruce nuclear site near Kincardine, Ontario.

Ontario Power Generation said a study the company recently completed shows that burying the waste is the right plan and the current proposed Bruce nuclear site is the right place. 

Rally planned in Port Huron to protest proposed underground nuclear waste site

By Aug 15, 2015
Aerial photo of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine Ontario.
Chuck Szmurlo / Wikimedia Commons

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Port Huron Sunday to rally against a proposal to store nuclear waste in an underground repository near Lake Huron.

Ontario Power hopes to build a deep geological repository to store low- to medium-level nuclear waste that’s already on the site of one of the biggest nuclear power plants in the world.

Canadian panel endorses plan for nuclear waste facility near Lake Huron

By Virginia Gordan May 7, 2015
Aerial photo of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine Ontario.
Chuck Szmurlo / Wikimedia Commons

A Canadian advisory panel has recommended approval of a permanent, underground nuclear waste repository within a mile of Lake Huron in Ontario.

The panel made its recommendation this week in a report to Canada's environment minister, who is expected to make a decision within four months. 

We're closer to a decision on the underground nuclear waste site near Lake Huron

By May 5, 2015
Aerial photo of the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine Ontario.
Chuck Szmurlo / Wikimedia Commons

The Bruce Nuclear site sits across Lake Huron from Michigan’s Thumb region.

Ontario Power Generation wants to bury some of its nuclear waste on the site in Kincardine, Ontario. All of the company’s low and intermediate level waste would be buried there forever, far underground.

Rep. Kildee weighs in on proposed nuclear waste disposal facility on Lake Huron

By Nov 5, 2013
Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

Rebecca Williams of Michigan Radio's Environment Report first told you last year that Ontario Power Generation has proposed building a nuclear waste disposal facility at its Bruce Nuclear Power Site.

 The site near the city of Kincardine and would be located less than a mile from Lake Huron. If approved, the site would house 52 million gallons of low and intermediate level nuclear waste. Among those expressing alarm about this proposal are Congressman Sander Levin, Gary Peters, John Dingell, and my next guest, Congressman Dan Kildee, Democrat from Flint Township. *Listen to the audio above.