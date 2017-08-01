The Moth untranslated? Group brings Detroiters together through storytelling in different languages

Stateside’s conversation with Jeni De La O of Relato:Detroit.

The Metro Detroit area is incredibly culturally diverse. The region is home to more than 30 languages, and in more than 600-thousand homes, a language other than English is spoken at the dinner table.

The group Relato:Detroit wants to bring those immigrant or bilingual speakers into the storytelling fold.

So it’s giving them a chance to share stories in their own language, without having to provide context or translation.

Jeni De La O of Relato:Detroit joined Stateside host Cynthia Canty to explain how this project brings Detroit's diverse communities together.

