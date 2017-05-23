The Motor City officially has a bike sharing service

Hundreds of people took part in a community “ride out” celebrating the launch of a new bike-sharing program in Detroit today.

MoGo Detroit Bike Share has 430 bikes in 43 locations in 10 neighborhoods throughout the city. Most of the stations are near downtown and midtown.

According to the MoGo website, the service allows people to rent bikes for half-hour trips.

More from the MoGo website:

MoGo is for everyone, which is why we offer several pass and pricing options to meet a variety of needs. The Daily Pass is available for visitors, tourists and other short-term users and can be purchased at any of our 43 stations or on your smartphone through the Transit App. Monthly and Annual Passes are available for Detroit locals and long-term visitors and must be purchased on MoGo’s website. The Access Pass is an affordable option for individuals who receive state benefits, and the Founders Pass provides limited-edition swag for our earliest supporters.

Lisa Nuszkowski, executive director of MoGo, made it clear during the launch event that this program was made for everyone in the city.

“We will be able to offer accessible options for seniors and people with disabilities, so including things like tricycles, tandem bikes, and hand cycles so we’ll really be able to reach a range of people and abilities,” Nuszkowski said.

Garry Bulluck, the city’s deputy chief of mobility innovations, says the bike share and Q-Line streetcar are just the beginning for the city’s transit system.

“So, what you see are the building blocks of a transportation network that is going to be world class, that is going to move people, it’s going to move goods and it’s going to allow people to access things in Detroit,” Bulluck said.

Much like the Q-Line, people in the neighborhoods from the New Center area to downtown will benefit from this service the most.

Bulluck says the bike share program should eventually spread to more neighborhoods in the city, but he didn’t give a timetable for when that might happen.