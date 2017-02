Mott Community College closed today after threat

Update 12:31 p.m.

Mott Community College announced they are now closing their campus for the entire day today. College officials originally said they would just close until 1 p.m.

The latest update came from the college's Facebook page:

Original post: 9:38 a.m.

FLINT, Mich. - Mott Community College in Michigan says it's closing for part of the day after a threat was made related to the school.

(Read the alert bulletin from campus safety here.)

College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the "active shooter threat" was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations were closed until early afternoon. The school has several satellite campuses around the state.

Hibbard says the college's public safety department contacted the school's president about the threat and the decision was made to shut down the campuses.

Details about the threat weren't immediately released.

The school says classes that start at or after 1 p.m. are in session. The school says it plans to offer updates to students via email, social media and the school's website.

Here are the latest posts on their Facebook page: