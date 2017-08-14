Mr. E in the D teaches math with a beat

The Next Idea

If you’re old enough, you might remember Schoolhouse Rock, a series of musical films that helped kids learn.

Emmanuel Smith is “Mr. E in the D,” and he’s updating that concept by using hip-hop to teach kids math.

Take a listen: This one teaches kids to count by fives:

Listen below to hear Emmanuel Smith, dean of culture at the charter school University Prep Ellen Thompson Elementary, explain how this music hooks kids on multiplication tables, and why adults love his music too.

Stateside's conversation with Emmanuel Smith, also known as "Mr. E in the D."

