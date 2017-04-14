WUOMFM

MSU to conduct independent review of Title IX program

By 46 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced that a full review of the University's Title IX program will begin this fall.

Title IX requires gender equity in education and in school sports. It's also supposed to protect students from sexual harassment and assault.

The university has been under fire in the past for mishandling sexual assault claims made by students. This includes the mismanaging of claims that former sports doctor Larry Nassar allegedly sexually assaulted many female gymnasts while employed at MSU. 

Jason Cody is a spokesperson for the university. He says the university has been working with students and faculty to develop a better program.

"There's been an express desire for better communication, and that's something we're looking at now. We're not waiting on the fall review to do that," he said.

In an effort to creative a safer and more inclusive campus environment, MSU opened the Office of Institutional Equity in 2015. They also created the position of Title IX Coordinator, an individual who handles Title IX complaints. 

"I believe we've made significant progress but in no way do we feel that everything is being done perfectly," Cody said. "We recognize that we need to keep getting better every day."

Tags: 
Michigan State University
campus sexual assault
Title IX

Related Content

Creeping cancer at MSU

By Apr 4, 2017

Forty-four years ago, in another early spring, a young lawyer went to the President of the United States and told him, “There's no doubt about the seriousness of the problem we've got. We have a cancer within -- close to the presidency, that's growing. It's growing daily. It's compounding. It grows geometrically now, because it compounds itself.”

MSU president: No indication of larger problem with sexual assault in athletic department

By Feb 17, 2017
MSU President Lou Anna Simon / File photo / MSU

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon says a pair of sexual assault investigations are not signs of larger issues within the athletic department. 

She says sexual assault will not be tolerated, but added it’s not unique to MSU.

“To make it an MSU problem in the reporting, from my perspective, and not a society problem that also happens to be at MSU, it does a disservice to the university,” Simon said.  

MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

By Feb 9, 2017
MSU football players.
User: Michigan State Spartans / facebook

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with the football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

Michigan State band director was suspended in 2016 over texts

By Feb 10, 2017
Michigan State University sign.

Michigan State University says the marching band director was suspended for a week last year for violating sexual misconduct policy.

Spokesman Jason Cody says he can't discuss specific allegations against John Madden. He says the suspension was in late May and early June. The campus newspaper, The State News, reported Thursday that a band member complained after getting text messages from Madden in 2015 and 2016.

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

By Jan 11, 2017
Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”