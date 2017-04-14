MSU to conduct independent review of Title IX program

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced that a full review of the University's Title IX program will begin this fall.

Title IX requires gender equity in education and in school sports. It's also supposed to protect students from sexual harassment and assault.

The university has been under fire in the past for mishandling sexual assault claims made by students. This includes the mismanaging of claims that former sports doctor Larry Nassar allegedly sexually assaulted many female gymnasts while employed at MSU.

Jason Cody is a spokesperson for the university. He says the university has been working with students and faculty to develop a better program.

"There's been an express desire for better communication, and that's something we're looking at now. We're not waiting on the fall review to do that," he said.

In an effort to creative a safer and more inclusive campus environment, MSU opened the Office of Institutional Equity in 2015. They also created the position of Title IX Coordinator, an individual who handles Title IX complaints.

"I believe we've made significant progress but in no way do we feel that everything is being done perfectly," Cody said. "We recognize that we need to keep getting better every day."