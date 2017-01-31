MSU grad student says it “seems ludicrous” that Trump’s immigration ban affects her

Stateside's conversation with Suban Nur Cooley, a graduate assistant in the department of Writing, Rhetoric, and American Cultures at Michigan State University

President Trump's immigration ban has left universities and colleges scrambling to sort out the implications of barring people from seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Some international faculty and students have been stranded abroad, and most are left unsure about whether they are allowed to travel.

Suban Nur Cooley, a Somali woman with Australian citizenship, is in that position today. She’s working on her PhD and is a graduate assistant in the department of Writing, Rhetoric, and American Cultures at Michigan State University.

Nur Cooley is vocal about how President Trump’s executive order affects people from the seven banned countries. She wrote a public Facebook post outlining her response to the immigration restrictions.

“I think people are aware of the realities of those who are just coming into the country as refugees or asylum seekers,” she said, “but what about those of us who have been here for a really long times, who are students, who are permanent residents, who are just unsure of what state we are in now the next time we leave the country?”

As an Australian citizen, Nur Cooley said she has a country “that isn’t in turmoil” to go back to if need be.

“So I’m safe,” she said. “I’m privileged to have this citizenship.”

But that does not remove the stress caused by Trump’s executive order. Nur Cooley is a permanent resident with a son and husband who are American citizens. As a grad student at Michigan State, she travels to places like Spain and Africa for work. With the immigration ban, she's not sure if it's safe for her to leave the country. She's not sure if she'd be let back in.

“I want to say I didn’t think it would impact me, but to be honest, I’m a black woman," she said. "I’m from Somalia. I knew this administration would have an impact on my livelihood in some capacity, whether it be though my background or my daily experience, but this is just not something that I had anticipated occurring.”

