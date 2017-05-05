MSU grads will hear about obstacles from a man facing a big one himself

Former Detroit Tigers great Kirk Gibson plans to talk about dealing with obstacles when he addresses Michigan State University graduates during commencement ceremonies later today.

“Hopefully I’ll give them some insight in how to deal with that and move on and be productive and accomplish their goals,” says Gibson.

Gibson is facing a major obstacle himself as he battles with Parkinson’s disease.

He was diagnosed with the progressive neurological illness two years ago.

“Back in the early 80’s, I had to learn how to hit a curve ball and a screwball. Now I’m learning how to deal with Parky,” says Gibson.

Gibson says his goal now is to find a cure for Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases.

Nearly 8,000 MSU students will receive their degrees this weekend.

There are 5,547 undergraduate degree candidates and 2,386 advanced degree candidates. The College of Social Science has the most undergraduate degree candidates, with 983.

The convocation will be live streamed and can be watched via MSU’s commencement website.