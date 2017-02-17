WUOMFM

MSU president: No indication of larger problem with sexual assault in athletic department

By 34 minutes ago
  • MSU President Lou Anna Simon / File photo / MSU

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon says a pair of sexual assault investigations are not signs of larger issues within the athletic department. She says sexual assault will not be tolerated, but added it’s not unique to MSU.

“To make it an MSU problem in the reporting, from my perspective, and not a society problem that also happens to be at MSU, it does a disservice to the university,” Simon said.  

Simon says they're still figuring out who knew what and when about former gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar. Nassar is accused of assaulting dozens of women over two decades.

Last week, MSU announced three football players could face criminal charges stemming from an incident in January.

MSU launched a Title IX investigation and hired a law firm to look at the football program.

“I have no necessary concerns that there are big issues, but the confidence of the community requires that we look at it diligently,” she said.

Simon says she’s confident the two situations are not connected and hopes those considering an education at MSU can see that.

“Instead of trying to worry about the negative influence of that confluence, however random it is, we’re taking each one in their own way that fits the processes and procedures of the university and we’re going to do that straight up,” Simon said.

She says it’s been “frustrating” that she and others representing MSU haven’t been able to share much information about the Nassar case because of pending litigation. The university’s board of trustees on Friday declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, but instead read a written statement expressing “deep concern” about the allegations.

Tags: 
Michigan State University
campus sexual assault
Lou Anna Simon
Larry Nassar

Related Content

Attorney for alleged victims argues for third-party investigation of MSU's handling of Dr. Nassar

By Feb 14, 2017
Rick Pluta / Michigan Radio

The story broke last September in the Indianapolis Star. Complaints surfaced that a Michigan State University sports physician has been sexually assaulting young gymnasts for nearly 20 years.

To date, more than 60 women and girls have stepped forward to tell police they were sexually assaulted by Dr Larry Nassar.
 

More than 30 have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State and Dr. Nassar, who is currently in the Ingham County Jail facing federal and state charges of sexual assault and child pornography.

Lansing-area attorney Jamie White represents ten of Dr. Nassar's alleged victims, including a current scholarship member of the MSU women's gynmastics team.

Second woman claims she told MSU coach about sexual abuse

By Feb 14, 2017
Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

A second former athlete says she told MSU’s Coach Kathie Klages some 20 years ago that Dr. Larry Nassar was sexually abusing her. In court documents filed today, the woman claims Coach Klages told her there was "no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct."

Michigan State University suspended Coach Klages yesterday after 27 years on the job, though a University spokesman did not say why.

Reached Tuesday, Klages' attorney, Shirlee Bobrik, says she'll be issuing a written statement shortly.  

MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

By Feb 9, 2017
MSU football players.
User: Michigan State Spartans / facebook

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with the football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

Michigan State band director was suspended in 2016 over texts

By Feb 10, 2017
Michigan State University sign.

Michigan State University says the marching band director was suspended for a week last year for violating sexual misconduct policy.

Spokesman Jason Cody says he can't discuss specific allegations against John Madden. He says the suspension was in late May and early June. The campus newspaper, The State News, reported Thursday that a band member complained after getting text messages from Madden in 2015 and 2016.

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

By Jan 11, 2017
Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”

Federal judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against U of M

By Jan 10, 2017
Joy VanBuhler/Flickr Creative Commons

A federal judge has thrown out a sexual assault lawsuit against the University of Michigan, in which a former student claimed he was wrongly accused of rape.

The man – who just goes by John Doe in the court filings – says he had consensual sex with a female student at a party in January 2016.

She filed a complaint, however, saying she’d been drinking and was incapacitated at the time; she says she’d also told him “no sex” that night.