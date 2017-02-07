WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

MSU professor invited to Vatican to aid fight against organ trafficking

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Pope Francis called for a summit on organ trafficking in order to combat this "new form of slavery."
    Pope Francis called for a summit on organ trafficking in order to combat this "new form of slavery."
    Moon Man Mike / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

They’re called “transplant tourists.” In need of an organ transplant but lacking a donor, they travel to countries where human organs are available for purchase on the black market. The organs they buy are harvested from the poorest of the poor, those who are most desperate for money. Often, after the organs are taken, the promised payments are never made.

Monir Moniruzzaman is an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at Michigan State University. He's studied the sales of organs by people trapped in extreme poverty and was invited to the Vatican to participate in a summit on organ trafficking.

Monir Moniruzzaman
Credit Courtesy of Michigan State University

Moniruzzaman told us the problem started in 1971 with the development of the drug cyclosporine, which prevents organ rejection. Since then, in the United States and other countries, the number of organs legally donated has fallen far short of the increased demand.

“There is a big waiting list, often it is five years or so,” Moniruzzaman said. “So to bypass this waiting list, some of the recipients, they are going overseas and they are having the transplantation done in those countries. So that’s why the black market is flourishing, for the last three decades or so.”

Advances in medical science have only worsened the issue, as more organs have become transplantable. Originally the black market consisted only of kidneys. More recently, liver lobes have become available. Moniruzzaman described one case in which a poor woman wanted to sell one of her corneas.

While selling organs is illegal in nearly every country on Earth, limiting the black market can be difficult, especially when most buyers come from abroad.  

"If Pope Francis calls for organ donation, more and more people will step forward, which will reduce the black market for organ trafficking."

Moniruzzaman explained one way of dealing with the problem that doesn’t require any legal intervention: simply increase the number of legal donors. Spain, for instance, has a “presumed consent” system where those who don’t want to be donors must opt out. That leads to higher levels of organ donation than in countries like the U.S., which has an opt-in system.

Misconceptions and fears about organ donation also limit the number of donors.

During his visit to the Vatican, Moniruzzaman hopes to enlist the help of the Pope to increase the level of donation in the U.S. and around the world.

“If Pope Francis calls for organ donation, more and more people will step forward, which will reduce the black market for organ trafficking,” he said.

Listen to our full interview with Monir Moniruzzaman, assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at Michigan State University, above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
organ donors
pope francis

Related Content

How one young organ donor gave five others a chance at life

By Jun 10, 2016

In the lower right hand corner of Evan Kimball’s driver’s license was the word “DONOR” next to a red heart.

That meant he elected to be an organ donor when he was registering for his license at 16 years old.

Last October, at 18 years old, Evan was killed in a car crash.

Lydia and Ward Kimball are Evan’s parents. As the doctors recovered their son’s organs, the two worked on what’s called directed donation – they selected the patients to whom Evan would give a second chance.

A new call for organ donors in Michigan

By Sep 29, 2011
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

There’s a new push underway to get more Michiganders to sign up as future organ donors.  

Michigan ranks 44th in the percentage of adults who are registered organ donors.   

Richard Pietroski says that’s not good enough.  He’s the chief executive officer of Gift of Life Michigan.   Pietroski says the 3 thousand critically ill Michiganders waiting for an organ or tissue transplant have to wait longer than they should.  

Michigander celebrates 10 years since double lung transplant with 7th Crim Race

By Aug 19, 2015
Ryan Grimes


This weekend, runners and walkers of all levels and ages will converge on Flint for the HealthPlus Crim Festival of Races.

Carol Cerny is going to be there with her running shoes on.

She’s doing the 10-mile event to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her double lung transplant.