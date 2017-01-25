MSU receives federal grant to help restore Haitian agriculture

Michigan State University is using a roughly $2 million federal grant to help southwestern Haiti restore agricultural production after Hurricane Matthew's devastating blow last fall.

The East Lansing school announced Tuesday the U.S. Agency for International Development grant focuses on producing beans for household food and income. Beans are a staple in the Haitian diet, so researchers are working to get high-yielding bean varieties into the hands of at least 6,000 regional farmers.

The relief effort is called "Mwen Gen Pwa," which is Haitian Creole for "I have beans."

Officials say USAID contacted the university because of its expertise with beans adapted to Central America and the Caribbean. The school also was sought for its long-term work with Haiti's National Seed Service and bean seed distribution.