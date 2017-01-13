WUOMFM

MSU researchers: Water could be unaffordable for more than 35% of U.S. households in 5 years

By 37 minutes ago
  • Water faucet
    Lack of funds threaten to shut down a monitoring system for southeast Michigan's drinking water.
    user william_warby / Flickr

In just five years, more than 35% of American households could find themselves unable to afford water bills.

That’s the startling conclusion of a new study from Michigan State University.

“There are a lot of reasons” that water and sewer bills are going up nationwide, says Elizabeth Mack, an assistant professor of geography and the study’s lead author. They include the cost of aging infrastructure, climate change-related weather extremes, and declining populations in some city centers, leaving fewer people to shoulder the burden of rising costs.

Mack says the general public may not be aware of the price shock that’s likely coming—but utilities are.

“If you talk to utility providers, they want to provide people with water, and they want people to have clean water,” Mack said. “But their ability to do this at affordable rates is obviously being taxed by all these pressures on their systems.”

The study uses a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guideline of no more than 4.5% of monthly household income to gauge “water affordability.” Currently, the researchers estimate just under 12% of U.S. households find it hard to pay water bills.

“Once water and sewer bills exceed that level, households are forced to make tradeoffs, and “If you’re in a lower income household, your ability to make these tradeoffs is slim to none,” says Mack.

Mack cautions the study is based on national averages, and rates vary widely at the local level. But she says it also uses “fairly conservative” projections of likely rate increases.

“Prices could go higher if cities look to private providers for water services, who have a tendency to charge higher rates than public providers,” the paper’s authors write. “These pressures on water systems, combined with the fact that water is a vital necessity to sustain life, place this issue at the forefront of 21st century infrastructure challenges.

Mack says that finding ways to provide ways to provide public water services, without overburdening those who can’t pay, is something that communities, utilities, and policymakers need to figure out. “It’s in everyone’s best interest for there to be a lot of people that can afford their water,” she said. “Otherwise things become more grim.”

Tags: 
water rates
water
Michigan State University

Related Content

Nestle's plans to pump more water in Michigan

By Nov 22, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

Fifteen years ago, a group called Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestle Waters North America, a division of the huge international conglomerate, over its plans to withdraw vast amounts of groundwater in Osceola County in Northwest Michigan.

Nestle wanted to siphon 400 gallons a minute from the aquifer, to bottle and sell at a profit. The environmentalists were concerned about what this would do to nearby rivers, streams, and ultimately, Lake Michigan. After years of legal wrangling, they came to a compromise in 2009.

Thousands face potential water shutoffs in Detroit, starting Tuesday

By May 2, 2016
Water running from tap
jordanmrcai / Creative Commons

Some 20,000 Detroit water customers could have their water shut off starting Tuesday.

That's how many are behind on their bills, according to the city.

In Detroit, the average monthly water bill is $75. The average past due amount? $633.

All those unpaid bills add up: Last March, the city was owed some $47 million in past-due residential bills – though a department spokesperson said they’re not sure what the current amount owed is, because so many people are currently making payments to avoid shutoffs.

Looking back on how state-supported suburban flight laid foundation for Flint water crisis

By Jan 9, 2017
What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

What really caused the Flint water crisis?

The obvious and well-known answer is the April 2014 decision to start drawing the city's drinking water from the Flint River. That, in turn, caused corrosion in the city's lead water pipes, which caused lead to leach into the water.

Others point to Governor Rick Snyder's appointment of an emergency manager to control Flint's affairs. That happened in late 2011.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Michigan State University public health expert and urban geographer Rick Sadler argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.