MSU sports doc's alleged victims seek to stop gag order

Lawyers for dozens of women who say they were sexually assaulted by a MSU sports doctor are trying to overturn a judge's gag order.

They asked a federal judge to intervene Tuesday and strike an order that bars attorneys and Larry Nassar's alleged victims from talking publicly. Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is overseeing a criminal case against Nassar and says his rights could be violated if the public is repeatedly served with negative comments about him.

The order covers anyone who might be called as a witness in the criminal case, the alleged assault of a girl under the age of 13.

Lawyer Stephen Drew says it's an illegal restriction on free speech. If Nassar feels he can't get a fair trial in the Lansing area, Drew says he can try to move it elsewhere.

Besides this case, Nassar is facing an additional three criminal cases and dozens of civil lawsuits. It is unclear whether the gag order issued by Aquilina applies to the lawyers and victims in those cases, as well.

