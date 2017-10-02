WUOMFM

MSU study finds need for more math & science instruction in pre-schools

By 17 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A new Michigan State University study finds pre-school teachers need better training in science and math.

Researchers studied 67 Head Start classrooms for children between three and five years old. They found pre-school teachers focused primarily on literacy.

The MSU researchers say 99% of preschool teachers engaged in literacy instruction three to four times a week. However, they found teachers spent less time on math (75%) and far less on science (42%). 

Hope Gerde is an associate professor in MSU’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies.   She says it’s easier teaching science to three, four and five year olds than people may believe.

“Young children are natural scientists,” says Gerde, “They are very excited to engage in science and math…and they are quite adept at understanding these concepts.”

Gerde predicts increasing math and science lessons in pre-school may help improve children’s understanding of math and science later in life.

The study, funded by the National Science Foundation, is published in the journal Early Education and Development.

Tags: 
preschool
science education
math education
MSU
Michigan State University
hope gerde

Related Content

A push for more pre-school funding in Michigan is getting some added muscle

By Apr 26, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A group of Michigan athletes and coaches is calling on state lawmakers to spend more money on early childhood education.

Governor Snyder is asking for an additional $65 million for the Great Start Readiness Program.

Jeff Kirsch is with Champions For America’s Future. He says children learn important skills in pre-K, like teamwork, getting along with people, and sticking to tasks.

Michigan ranks 15th in access to state-funded preschool, says new report

By April Van Buren Jun 12, 2017
young kids playing with toys on floor
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

Michigan has made major strides when it comes to the number of kids enrolled in state-funded preschool.

The state now ranks 15th in the country according to a new report from the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER).

The state’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves kids whose families make up to 250 percent of the federal poverty line. It enrolled almost 39,000 kids last year, which is a 64 percent increase from 2012. 