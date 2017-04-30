MSU survey: Americans still can't spot mental health problems

A new Michigan State University survey finds most Americans remain ignorant of the signs of mental illness and drug use.

The survey found most Americans can't recognize anxiety, don’t know what to do about depression and don’t recognize prescription drug abuse as a treatable problem.

MSU professor Mark Skidmore says, while more education is needed, progress is being made.

“I think we’re better at seeing these as real conditions and as conditions that are in fact treatable,” says Skidmore.

He also says the survey’s findings give health officials and policymakers a better understanding of where to target education and prevention efforts.