MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

  The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with the football program also has been suspended.

  Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

  The school says the complaint was made late last month. Names of the players were not released, but the school says it is retaining a law firm to conduct an investigation into "football program staff members' compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations."

  A Title IX consultant also has been retained to conduct a separate investigation. That probe will address whether MSU's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy was violated.

In a different investigation, Michigan State University says the marching band director was suspended for a week last year for violating sexual misconduct policy.

  Spokesman Jason Cody says he can't discuss specific allegations against John Madden. He says the suspension was in late May and early June. The campus newspaper, The State News, reported Thursday that a band member complained after getting text messages from Madden in 2015 and 2016.

  In one text, Madden asked for a photo of her in a dress at a band event. He was out of town and couldn't attend. He then apologized for being a "creepy texter."

  An investigation by Michigan State found Madden's behavior was inappropriate. Madden says he spoke to the marching band last August, apologized and guaranteed that it would never happen again.

MSU gets 461 complaints of sexual assault in 2015-2016

By Sep 29, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan State University received 461 reports of sexual misconduct and relationship violence in the 2015-2016 school year.

That’s way up from the previous year, when the school estimates it got about 200 complaints.

So what’s changed? Jessica Norris, MSU’s Title IX coordinator, says there’s just generally more awareness on campus.

Federal judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against U of M

By Jan 10, 2017
Joy VanBuhler/Flickr Creative Commons

A federal judge has thrown out a sexual assault lawsuit against the University of Michigan, in which a former student claimed he was wrongly accused of rape.

The man – who just goes by John Doe in the court filings – says he had consensual sex with a female student at a party in January 2016.

She filed a complaint, however, saying she’d been drinking and was incapacitated at the time; she says she’d also told him “no sex” that night.

Allison Leotta’s new book tells a tale of sexual assault on campus

By Ryan Grimes May 3, 2016
Allison Leotta
Tim Coburn

All across Michigan, high school seniors are donning their caps and gowns and getting ready to graduate. For many, the next big adventure is going away to college. 

Allison Leotta hopes that her latest book will prompt students and parents to be informed and do some extra research when choosing a college. In particular, she wants to encourage them to check into reported incidents of sexual assault on campus. 

Leotta is a crime and suspense writer. Her latest book, The Last Good Girl, comes out today. 

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

By Jan 11, 2017
Lawsuits against the University claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”