MSU suspends head gymnastics coach

By 1 minute ago

Michigan State University suspended women’s gymnastics Head Coach Kathie Klages on Monday, after 27 years on the job.

A university spokesperson said he couldn’t immediately comment about the reason for the suspension.

Last month, a woman claimed in court documents that she’d come to Coach Klages in the late 1990s with concerns about Dr. Larry Nassar, who was then a sports medicine doctor for MSU, USA Gymnastics, and Twistars, a youth gymnastics organization.

Some 30 alleged victims have come forward in the last few months to say Dr. Nassar sexually abused and assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment. Several have filed criminal complaints. Nassar is also currently facing child pornography charges. 

This woman, identified in court filings as “Jane BMSU Doe,” says she was training with MSU Youth Gymnastics in 1997 under Coach Klages. Klages encouraged her to see Dr. Nassar for her lower back pain, the lawsuit claims, and Doe was sexually abused by him.

“For over two years, under the guise of treatment, Nassar sexually assaulted, battered, abused, and molested Plaintiff by touching and rubbing her genital area and digitally penetrating her vagina without the use of gloves or lubricant and without Plaintiff’s consent or the consent of Plaintiff’s parents,” the court filings say.  

The court documents also claim Nassar was aroused during these treatments.

At the age of 16 or 17, she came to Coach Klages sometime in late 1997 to mid 1998 to express concern about Dr. Nassar’s treatments, according to the suit.  

“Klages explained that she had known Nassar for years and could not imagine him doing anything questionable. Klages told [Doe] that she must be ‘misunderstanding’ or ‘reading into’ what Nassar was doing. Klages explained that she could file something, but that it would have serious consequences for [Doe] and Nassar.”

Later that same day, Doe’s lawsuit says she had another appointment with Dr. Nassar, who told her Klages had called to tell him Doe “was not understanding a proper medical treatment.”

Nassar allegedly assaulted her at this appointment, too.

A voicemail left with Klages’ attorney, Shirlee Bobryk, was not immediately returned. 

Larry Nassar

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

By Jan 11, 2017
Lawsuits against the University claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”

18 alleged victims sue Nassar, MSU over abuse claims

By Jan 10, 2017
Dr. Larry Nassar
Michigan Attorney General's office

Eighteen alleged victims are suing former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and his former employer, Michigan State University.

The accusers are current and former athletes who sought treatment from Dr. Nassar, but instead, they say, they were repeatedly molested, with Dr. Nassar groping them and, in some cases, digitally penetrating them.  

Nassar was also a sports medicine professor at MSU until the school fired him in September.

One of the accusers, Rachael Denhollander, says the university failed them in its previous investigations into abuse.

MSU, USA gymnastics doctor charged with child porn

By Dec 19, 2016
Dr. Larry Nassar
Michigan Attorney General's office

Dr. Larry Nassar has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing “thousands of images of child pornography” dating back to 2003. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office says.

The indictment itself is for two counts of receiving and attempting to receive child porn, and lists several sexually descriptive files.  Dr. Nassar allegedly received “images that involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the federal indictment.

Who is Dr. Larry Nassar?

Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges

By Dec 17, 2016
Dr. Larry Nassar
Michigan Attorney General's office

A Michigan doctor who formerly worked for USA Gymnastics and is facing sexual assault charges has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The child pornography indictment against Dr. Larry Nassar was unsealed Friday in federal court in Grand Rapids. He's already charged with sexual assault in state court and is a target in civil lawsuits filed by former female gymnasts.

The indictment says Nassar received child pornography and possessed thousands of images, from 2003 through 2016.