MSU's FRIB project reaching a milestone

Michigan State University’s yet-to-be completed massive physics research facility is about to achieve an important milestone.

In the next three to four weeks, M-S-U’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, also known as FRIB, will accelerate its first particles.

When the $730 million facility is operational in 2022, it will become a leading center for scientific research.

Thomas Glasmacher is the FRIB project director. He says accelerating their first particle will give people working on the project “hope."

“You know, this is a 14-year project,” Glasmacher says, “and these little signs of hope are important because it’s a little bit overwhelming to anticipate 14 years out.”

FRIB will enable scientists to make discoveries in fields from medicine to astrophysics.

The project is largely funded by the federal government.