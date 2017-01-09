WUOMFM

In murder case, federal prosecutors say pharmacist responsible for meningitis outbreak

By 10 minutes ago
  • The NECC shipped out massive amounts of contaminated steroid injections
    The NECC shipped out massive amounts of contaminated steroid injections
    Flickr Creative Commons/Sanofi Pasteur

“Who killed Karina Baxter and the…other individuals (in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak)"?

That’s the question federal prosecutors are asking the court to consider, as the murder case against Barry Cadden began today in Boston.

Cadden’s the former co-owner and head pharmacist of the New England Compounding Center. That’s the place that made contaminated back pain injections, which it shipped out to pain clinics and doctors across the country.

Hundreds of people got sick. More than 60 died, including 19 in Michigan.

Cadden’s facing second-degree murder charges in 25 of those deaths. In their opening statements today, federal prosecutors allege he put “profits over patients” by knowingly churning out massive amounts of unsanitary, deadly medications.

But the defense says Cadden didn’t make those medications, and claims the government doesn’t have enough evidence tying him to the contamination. They told the jury those medications were distributed because of “isolated incidents” of human error, according to the AP. 

In court filings, Cadden’s attorneys also point the finger at the individual pain clinics that injected patients with the contaminated meds. Many of those clinics have settled multi-million dollar lawsuits with patients. 

For Anita Baxter, it’s been a long wait for this criminal trial to finally get underway. Her mom, Karina Baxter, died at age 56 after receiving her routine injection for back pain. That steroid shot was one of the contaminated medications shipped out by the NECC.

“I’m happy that justice is, hopefully, finally at our doorstep,” she said Monday. “I definitely think that it’s second degree murder. I’ve read through the indictment in detail, I’ve been through what’s public that they have, and it seems to me there’s no way that Cadden did not know what was going on and I’m hoping the jury will agree.

“But if it doesn’t, I guess I’ll just feel a loss of trust in the system,” she says, “and I already feel that way, because this happened in the first place. These medicines are supposed to be regulated, and they’re supposed to be safe.”  

Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under racketeering law and dozens of other felonies in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, according to the AP. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tags: 
fungal meningitis

Related Content

Finally, murder trial begins in fungal meningitis case

By Jan 2, 2017
flickr/Sanofi Pasteur

For more than four years, victims of the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak have been waiting for this.

Two men face second-degree murder charges in a trial set to begin this Friday: Barry Cadden and Glenn Chin, both of whom worked for the drug company that pumped out tainted back pain medications. 

Fungal meningitis victims are finally getting some financial compensation

By Oct 4, 2016
cdc.gov

Four years after the fungal meningitis outbreak that sickened more than 260 people and killed 19 in Michigan, victims are just now starting to see some compensation.

“Checks are just now starting to come out,” says Marc Lipton, a Southfield attorney who represents dozens of the fungal meningitis patients. “I mean, the very first checks are being issued. And they’re going to be on a rolling basis.”

$40 million going to fund for meningitis victims

By Jul 7, 2016
U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop
U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop/C-SPAN

The U.S. Department of Justice will make $40 million available to victims of the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak.

That's according to U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester.

“Every victim deserves an advocate," Bishop said in a press release. "It’s been nearly four long years for these victims and their families, and now we’re finally getting some positive news,”

The meningitis outbreak was tied to tainted steroid injections administered at clinics in several states. Hundreds of people were sickened, and 76 died – including 19 in Michigan.

Hundreds of fungal meningitis patients reach $10.5 million settlement with pain clinic

By Mar 27, 2016
Army Medicine / Flickr

 A $10.5 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit involving a group of Michigan pain clinics and a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak.

The outbreak started when a Massachusetts pharmacy, the New England Compounding Center, shipped out contaminated steroid shots to pain clinics across the country – including a group called the Michigan Pain Specialists, which injected the shots into hundreds of patients.

More than 260 people in Michigan were sickened, and 19 people in this state died.

Patients lose civil trial related to '12 meningitis outbreak

By Nov 8, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A jury says doctors at a northern Michigan clinic weren't negligent in using tainted steroids that were part of a national meningitis outbreak.

  More than 100 patients sued doctors and the clinic, Neuromuscular & Rehabilitation Associates in Traverse City. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says a jury ruled in favor of the doctors and the clinic Thursday after a civil trial.