National Weather Service issues gale warning for Lake Michigan, predicts 20-foot waves

By 1 hour ago
  • Waves on Lake Michigan.
    Lake Michigan will experience massive waves overnight.
    user ellenm1 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Extremely high winds will cause massive waves on Lake Michigan tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a gale warning that predicts wind gusts with speeds up to 52 miles per hour, which could create up to 20-foot-tall waves.

The gale warning is in effect until Tuesday morning, and includes all of Lake Michigan 5 miles off shore and beyond.

The largest waves are expected overnight, and will range from seven to 20 feet. The best views of the waves will likely be in Ludington and Muskegon - as long as you are a safe distance from the shore.

The National Weather Service advises that mariners without proper experience or properly maintained vessels take cover and stay onshore for the duration of the warning.

