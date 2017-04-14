WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Natural Resources Trust Fund faces legislative challenge

By 1 hour ago
  • The Michigan Senate in Lansing.
    The Michigan Senate in Lansing.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio file photo

For more than 40 years, royalties from oil and mineral rights on State of Michigan-owned land have gone to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is controlled by a non-partisan board. It uses the money to buy park land and to help cities and counties develop public recreation areas.

More than 30 years ago voters passed a constitutional amendment that barred the Legislature from raiding that fund.

Republican Senator Darwin Booher says the Trust Fund board refused to fund some development, but claims there’s plenty of money. Booher wants to spend $7.7 million more of the Trust Fund reserves to pay for 43 projects the board did not approve.

Keith Creagh, the director of the Department of Natural Resources, joined Stateside to explain what the non-partisan trust fund is trying to do. 

"What the [Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund] is attempting to do is to maintain the buying power of the trust fund over time," Creagh said.

What happens if the Legislature approves the bill? 

"I do have faith in the process," Creagh said. "Part of what the senator is asking for is a public vetting to see if there are problems with the trust fund, and if there's ways for it to be more efficient and expedient. And that's a fair conversation to have."

According to Creagh, this issue has been explored before and the findings were that the trust fund is working "fairly well" and enjoys broad-based support.  

Listen to the full interview above to hear what else concerns Creagh about Senate Bill 280, his response to the criticism of all of the unfinished projects around the state, and the likelihood that Gov. Rick Snyder will veto the bill if it's passed. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Natural Resources Trust Fund
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
keith creagh

Related Content

To avoid encounters with black bears, remove bird feeders

By & Mar 24, 2017
Jethro Taylor / Flickr, http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

For rural residents worried about visits from black bears this spring and summer, a wildlife expert has some advice: Take down your bird feeders, at least for now.

Katie Keen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says bears are particularly attracted to bird seed and suet because they have higher fat content than natural food sources such as roots of early spring plants and insect larvae.

Once a bear finds a bird feeder, it will keep coming back until the seed is gone or the feeder is removed.

MDNR releases update on the health of Michigan forests

By Mar 22, 2017
Hemlock woolly adelgid
Michigan DNR

Insects and diseases are posing a threat to Michigan's forests.

That's according to a report released yesterday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The report, which is a part of the National Forest Health Monitoring Program, includes an analysis of issues that threaten Michigan's 20 million acres of forest land for 2016.

New rules forbid chocolate as bear bait in Michigan

By Catherine Shaffer Mar 10, 2017
Ken Thomas / wikimedia commons

Hunters won't be allowed to bait bears with chocolate for the 2017 hunting season.

The DNR's Natural Resources Commission passed new regulations that apply to bear hunting, including a ban on bait containing chocolate or cocoa products. 

Chocolate is popular with hunters as a bait for the same reasons it's attractive to humans -- it's sweet and high in calories. But chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine that is toxic to many animals, including dogs, bears, and many species of wildlife such as wolves and coyotes.

Spring thaw may bring fish kills to Michigan waterways

By Virginia Gordan Mar 8, 2017
NOAA / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

As ice and snow melt, Michiganders should not be surprised to come across fish kills.

The state Department of Natural Resources said winter conditions often cause die-offs of fish and other aquatic creatures like frogs, toads, turtles and crayfish.

According to the DNR, winter kills are the most common form of fish kill. They are most often found in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals as winter ends.

Week in Review: Income tax bill and Republican plans

By & Feb 18, 2017
income tax
ccPixs.com / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A proposal to get rid of Michigan's income tax is quickly moving along in the Legislature. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the Republican-backed bill will go all the way.

They also discuss the action plan state House Republicans rolled out this week, the state Board of Education's call to hold off closing any schools this fall, and a planned set of bills to rectify the mess at the state Unemployment Insurance Agency. 

State looking to build trust in Flint water response

By Jan 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State officials are looking at ways to improve their response to Flint’s water crisis, almost three years after the disastrous decision to pump water from the Flint River. 

As the city of Flint continues to rip out thousands of old lead and galvanized pipes connecting homes and businesses to city water mains, state officials expect they will see spikes in lead levels in the water.