WUOMFM

Nestle hosts public forum on plan to pump more groundwater in W Mich.

By Tyler Scott 38 minutes ago
  • Nestle uses Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain bottled water brand
    Nestle uses Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain bottled water brand.
    Flickr user Daniel Orth / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Nestle Waters North America is hosting public meetings to answer questions about the bottled-water manufacturer's plan to pump more groundwater at one of its wells in Michigan.

Nestle wants to increase pumping at one of its wells in Osceola County. Right now Nestle can pump 250 gallons per minute. It wants to start pumping 400 gallons per minute to supply groundwater for its Ice Mountain Bottled Water Brand.

"Bottled water is growing,” said Nestle Natural Resources Manager Arlene Andersen-Vincent. “And so (the pumping increase) is to support future growth, and also to allow us to have a balance so we aren't over-reliant on any one of our sources."  

The first public meeting was Jan. 5 at Osceola Township Hall, in Evart Michigan. A second meeting is planned on Jan. 10 in Mecosta County.

Andersen-Vincent says independently contracted scientists studied the environment to ensure Nestle’s pumping is “sustainable.”

“We're very confident in the science,” Andersen-Vincent said. “You know we're a very small water user in the state of Michigan.”

The well in question, White Pine Springs No. 101, had an average pumping rate of 99 gallons per minute in 2015, according to Andersen-Vincent.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on the proposed pumping increase until March. There will also be a public hearing before the department issues a final decision on the permit request.

DEQ spokesman Mike Shore says the department had received nearly 14,000 public comments by the end of 2016.

Andersen-Vincent says Nestle has been monitoring the environmental impact of its wells more than 16 years, watching to be sure changes in water levels don’t change beyond the “natural variability” of the water levels.

However, environmental groups still have concerns. MLive reports Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation had members in attendance during the public meeting Jan. 5 in Evart, MI.

James Clift, policy director of the Michigan Environmental Council, says the cumulative effect of large-capacity water withdrawal on Michigan’s environment should be considered, even when individual operations may not show evidence of being harmful to the environment.

According to Clift, there have been more than 3,000 permit requests for large-capacity water withdrawal in the past decade, predominately for agricultural use.

Tags: 
nestle

Related Content

Nestle's plans to pump more water in Michigan

By Nov 22, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

Fifteen years ago, a group called Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestle Waters North America, a division of the huge international conglomerate, over its plans to withdraw vast amounts of groundwater in Osceola County in Northwest Michigan.

Nestle wanted to siphon 400 gallons a minute from the aquifer, to bottle and sell at a profit. The environmentalists were concerned about what this would do to nearby rivers, streams, and ultimately, Lake Michigan. After years of legal wrangling, they came to a compromise in 2009.

Nestle's permit to pump more water almost went unnoticed. State now says full public review coming.

By & Nov 8, 2016
Wilson Hui / Flickr

Nestle owns a water bottling plant in Stanwood, Michigan, north of Grand Rapids. It bottles spring water for its Ice Mountain and Pure Life brands.

The company wants to increase the amount of water it pulls out of the ground at one of its wells. The well is about 35 miles north of Stanwood in Evart, Michigan. To do that, it needs a permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and the public is supposed to weigh in on whether the company should get that permit.

But a lot of people didn’t hear about it – until it was almost too late.

Flood of comments pushes DEQ to expand public review on Nestle water pumping permit

By Nov 8, 2016
Lauren Luci / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Americans love their bottled water.

Statistics from the Beverage Marketing Corporation tell us that while sales of soft drinks, fruit drinks, sports drinks – even milk – have dropped over the past 15 years, sales of bottled water are booming.

In 2015, Americans guzzled nearly 12 billion gallons of bottle water. That’s a big jump from the 4.5 billion gallons we drank in 2000.

All that demand means Swiss corporation Nestle wants to pump more water out of the ground in West Michigan. It wants to increase pumping from 250 to 400 gallons a minute at one of its wells near Evart in Osceola County.

And the public nearly missed its chance to comment on the proposal.