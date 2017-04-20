Nestle’s quest for more groundwater and why fish are sick in Lake St. Clair

Stateside's conversation with Keith Matheny of the Detroit Free Press.

There are two environmental stories making news today.

First, fish in Lake St. Clair have a virus (VHSV) that is causing thousands of them to wash up dead on the shore. Luckily, eating a fish with VHSV is not expected to cause any adverse health problems for humans, but with that many fish dying in the lake, this could cause a problem for the ecosystem.

Second, Nestle has put in a bid to pump more Michigan groundwater to produce Ice Mountain bottled water for consumers, but they were denied. However, that's not the end of the story.

Keith Matheny of the Detroit Free Press is reporting on both stories. He joined Stateside to talk about how widespread this fish virus is, and why Nestle has touched a nerve by getting Michigan's groundwater for $200.

