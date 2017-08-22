New auto manufacturer moving into old auto assembly plant site in Flint

An auto parts maker will soon be setting up shop on the site of a former iconic auto assembly plant in Michigan.

Buick City in Flint closed nearly 20 years ago. Since then, the land has sat largely vacant.

But the Michigan Strategic Fund this week approved more than $4 million to assist Lear Corporation, which plans to build a nearly $30 million auto seat assembly plant on the old Buick City site.

“They are a major supplier and vendor for the General Motors Truck Assembly plant [in Flint],” says Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint/Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re really, really happy to have Lear come into our community at Buick City.”

In addition to the state grant, the city of Flint has offered property tax abatement in support of the project.

The Lear project is expected to create 435 jobs.

Meanwhile, the chamber’s Tim Herman says there’s more to do at Buick City.

“We’re working on Buick City and bringing companies to that property every single day,” says Herman.

Lear picked Flint over a competing site in Mexico.