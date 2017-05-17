WUOMFM

New bill could roll back Great Lakes protections, let in invasive species

By 44 minutes ago
  • Zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces and can damage infrastructure.
    Zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces and can damage infrastructure.
    U.S. Department of Agriculture / Creative Commons

A new federal bill up for a vote in Congress Thursday could hurt efforts to protect the Great Lakes from invasive species.

An amendment to a Coast Guard bill would loosen regulations against ballast water discharges by cargo ships. Experts say this is one way that invasive species enter new environments.

Marc Smith is Regional Conservation Director for the National Wildlife Federation. He says the harm from invasive species is well known.

"So why would we want to remove protections to keep invasive species out of our Great Lakes moving forward? It's really unacceptable," Smith said.

Experts believe zebra mussels were brought to the Great Lakes from Eastern Europe by ballast water. They are known to damage infrastructure and kill native life in new environments. 

Smith says this bill would be one in a series of attacks against environmental protections as of late.

"From EPA budget cuts to removing protections against ballast water, there seems to be a constant barrage of attacks on basic non-partisan values like clean water," he said.

Great Lakes conservationists have been working to reverse the damage done by invasive species.

Tags: 
invasive species
quagga zebra mussels
national wildlife federation
Great Lakes

Related Content

A fight is brewing over Great Lakes fish

By Peter Payette May 4, 2017
Peter Payette / Interlochen Public Radio

The rules for commercial fishing in Michigan are being rewritten in Lansing. The law is old and needs to be updated. There are only 21 non-tribal businesses licensed by the state to catch fish for market. Tribes fish under their own rules.

Shoreline communities look for better ways to address rise and fall of Great Lakes

By May 10, 2017
A photo of a beach
mike_miley / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One was in 1964. An expensive house in St. Joseph was taken by the lake.

There was damage up and down Michigan’s coast. Another high lake water moment spanned from 1985 to 1987, and again there was a lot of damage to homes, beachfront property and industry.

In the age of Airbnb, Michigan beach towns try to balance renters and residents

By Apr 28, 2017
Vintage postcard "Greetings from Grand Haven, Michigan."
Boston Public Library Tichnor Brothers collection / Wikimedia Commons

This time of year a lot of people start thinking about summer vacations. If you’re like many Michiganders, when you’re planning a week or two off, you might find a cottage or a beach house to rent online. Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway are a few of the most popular short-term rental websites.

Despite talk of border tax, businesses want to protect U.S.-Canada trade

By Apr 21, 2017
Sunrise over trees and water
mikebabcock / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


The Great Lakes Economic Forum is being held this week in Detroit and Windsor. This is the third forum held by the Council of the Great Lakes Region, which includes business, government, and labor union organizations.

Mark Fisher, CEO of the Council of the Great Lakes Region, joined Stateside to discuss the importance of cross-border trade and the economic impact of the Great Lakes. 

Waukesha water diversion plan clears major hurdle

By Apr 21, 2017
Lake Michigan
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

Representatives from the eight Great Lakes states have reaffirmed approval of Waukesha, Wisconsin's request to switch its own contaminated water supply to Lake Michigan.

The 2008 Great Lakes Compact allows such a diversion if a city is at least partly within the watershed of one of the lakes. 

Last summer, Great Lakes governors voted unanimously to allow Waukesha to draw Lake Michigan water, but the decision was appealed by the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.