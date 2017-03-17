New bill proposes comprehensive review of U.S. criminal justice system

A new bill introduced by Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters proposes a comprehensive review of the U.S. criminal justice system. The bill has received bipartisan support, as well as the support of many major police organizations and civil rights groups.

"When you combine all the support, I believe that's the kind of coalition necessary to give this commission the political power to see it's recommendations actually enacted into law," Peters said.

Under the legislation, the National Criminal Justice Commission would conduct an 18-month review of federal, state, local and tribal systems. The commission would then make recommendations for policy changes. Bill co-signers include Republican Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and John Cornyn (R-Texas).

The last time a full review was done was in 1965 under President Lyndon Johnson, "so it's time to do it again," Peters said.

The bill was originally proposed by Peters, a Democrat, in 2015, largely in response to incidents of police brutality in the United States.