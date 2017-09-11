WUOMFM

New bill would improve access to anesthesia in Michigan hospitals

By 3 minutes ago
  • Syringe with drip
    A new bill in the state Senate would eliminate the requirement in Michigan to have physician supervision when anesthesia is administered by a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
    ZaldyImg / Flickr CC / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

New legislation aims to improve patients' access to anesthesia in Michigan's hospitals.

A current mandate requires physician supervision when anesthesia is administered by certified registered nurse anesthetists — even if that physician has little or no training in anesthesia.

Senate Bill 550 would allow Michigan hospitals to choose the anesthesia model that best meets the needs of their patients and communities, and give them the option to either keep or eliminate that rule.

Howie Drews is a CRNA and president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists. He says the mandate is a problem, particularly for small rural hospitals, because many exclusively rely on CRNAs since they are more affordable than anesthesiologists.

"It can mean the difference between a hospital staying open or closing," he said. "Small rural hospitals can’t afford to pay two, three times for one body when they could have two or three bodies at that same price."

He said it also makes it harder for hospitals to recruit physicians because of the added paperwork and responsibilities.

"If you’re looking at a job as a surgeon, you want to go to a place that has more paperwork? Probably not." Drews said.

Willis Gaffney is chief of staff at Sheridan Community Hospital. He said in a press release:

We all know Michigan’s physician supervision mandate is a hollow mandate. We know that in the vast majority of cases, the surgeon relies on the CRNA to be the anesthesia expert, to manage the entire anesthetic process absent any supervision from the surgeon. As surgeons, we understand CRNAs are educated and trained to manage this process safely absent physician supervision, just like in most other states.

Drews says in addition to improving access to anesthesia and reducing red tape, it would also reduce healthcare costs for some patients. And he says that patient safety is still the top priority in the bill.

"Which is backed by over 10 years of medical research that has shown zero difference in outcomes whether your care is provided by a certified registered nurse anesthetist or an anesthesiologist," he said. "There is no difference in outcomes.”

Tags: 
health care
nurses
rural hospitals

Related Content

What are cost-sharing reductions, and what happens if Trump ends them?

By Aug 2, 2017
President Donald Trump
Gage Skidmore / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced Tuesday that it won a 30-day extension to publish proposed health insurance rate hikes, citing "uncertainty" over whether insurers will be reimbursed for providing required financial assistance to low-income consumers who purchase insurance through the individual marketplace.

Why Affordable Care Act health insurance rates will go up again

By Jun 16, 2017
The uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act is likely influencing some of the health care rate increases.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Health insurance costs are going up next year. By a lot. How much depends on the Trump administration and Congress.

Blue Cross plans to raise insurance rates for plans it offers through the Affordable Care Act by an average of about 27% for individuals and close to 14% for Blue Care Network plans. The Detroit News reports another insurer, Priority Health, is proposing a nearly 18% hike for individuals buying through the Affordable Care Act. But, the rate hikes could be even higher.

MSU receives funding to improve in-home health care in Michigan

By Feb 2, 2017
Clare Luz (left) and Joan Ilardo (right)
Courtesy of MSU Today / Michigan State University

As the retirement-age population grows in Michigan, in-home care is increasingly in high demand. The state, however, is struggling to maintain a workforce that meets the need. 

Two researchers at the MSU College of Human Medicine are working to change that. They received grants from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The Fund was set up in 2013 under state law. (Read more about the it here.) 