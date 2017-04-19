WUOMFM
New book looks at Detroit's '67 uprising and the 50 years since

This year marks 50 years since the 1967 uprising in Detroit. A new book reflects on what's happened since those hot, angry four days in July. 

Bridge Magazine and the Detroit Journalism Cooperative collaborated to produce the book, The Intersection: What Detroit Has Gained, and Lost, 50 Years After the Uprisings of 1967.

Two of the co-authors of the book, Bridge Magazine's Bill McGraw and Michigan Radio's Lester Graham joined Stateside to discuss Detroit, then and now.  Listen above.

