New book looks at Detroit's '67 uprising and the 50 years since

Stateside's conversation with Bridge Magazine's Bill McGraw and Michigan Radio's Lester Graham.

This year marks 50 years since the 1967 uprising in Detroit. A new book reflects on what's happened since those hot, angry four days in July.

Bridge Magazine and the Detroit Journalism Cooperative collaborated to produce the book, The Intersection: What Detroit Has Gained, and Lost, 50 Years After the Uprisings of 1967.

Two of the co-authors of the book, Bridge Magazine's Bill McGraw and Michigan Radio's Lester Graham joined Stateside to discuss Detroit, then and now. Listen above.

