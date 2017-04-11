WUOMFM

New center promotes Michigan-China buisiness connnections

By 32 minutes ago
  • Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI)
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Last night, Gov. Rick Snyder officially opened a new center aimed at increasing business between Michigan and China.

The Michigan-China Innovation Center’s goal is to encourage Chinese companies to invest in Michigan. 

Snyder says he’s met with representatives of several Chinese companies in recent weeks. He sees the trading partnership improving.

“I hope it’s easier in some fashion over the longer term, but we’re seeing a continuation good business flow in both directions,” says Snyder.

Snyder says some Chinese business executives have expressed some concern over the Trump administration’s policies and their possible effect on business between the U.S. and China.

“I would say it’s just more general concern about trying to understand what the environmental changes might be,” says Snyder.

The governor’s hopeful the recent summit between the president and Chinese leader will address some of those concerns.

