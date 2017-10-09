WUOMFM

New Flint water crisis related charges against top state official

By 35 seconds ago
  • Dr. Eden Wells
    Dr. Eden Wells is Michigan's Chief Medical Executive.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A top state official will face new charges in the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells is Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. She was already charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police office.

Special Counsel Todd Flood announced in court this morning that he plans to file involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges against Wells.

“Based on new review of other documents and testimony that came out last week, we believe that discovery put us in this place,” says Flood.

The new charges stem from testimony during state health director Nick Lyon’s preliminary hearing last week.

Defense Attorney Gerald Lax declined to comment directly on the new charges, except to say they weren’t a surprise.

“We had some indication that he might consider the filing additional charges.  But the specifics and details were made known to us only this morning,” says Lax.

Five other defendants are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Flint water crisis.

In all, 15 current and former government officials have been charged as part of a criminal investigation into Flint’s water crisis. Two defendants have reached plea deals, under which they agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for lesser sentences.

Tags: 
eden wells
nick lyon
todd flood
gerald lax
Flint water crisis

Related Content

State's top doctor to appear in court on Flint charges

By 21 hours ago
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s top doctor, Eden Wells, will be in a Flint courtroom Monday.  The hearing will determine whether she'll go to trial on charges related to the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Wells is Chief Medical Executive in the state health department.

Wells is charged with “obstruction of justice” and “lying to an officer” in connection with a Legionnaires' disease outbreak during Flint’s tap water crisis.

Wells allegedly lied when she claimed she had no knowledge of the outbreak until September 2015, when she actually was aware of it six months earlier.

Prosecutor hints at more charges in Flint water investigation

By Jun 29, 2017
Todd Flood
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

More charges may be coming in the Flint water investigation.

Special Counsel Todd Flood hinted at the possibility of new charges during a hearing for a defendant facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal Legionnaires' disease case.  