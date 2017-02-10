WUOMFM

A new House bill looks to make "Common Core" no more

By Bryce Huffman 26 minutes ago
    Michigan students may have more rigorous performance expectations on MEAP and other standardized tests.
Michigan would dump the controversial "common core" education standards under a bill in the state House.

State representative Gary Glenn, R-Midland,  introduced the bill, which calls for adopting a set of standards developed by the state of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has the best standards in the country, according to Glenn.

He said the new standards are more rigorous and will better prepare students for college and work.

“Why would we give Michigan students anything less than the best in the country?” Glenn asked.

“We have the opportunity to adopt the standards which everyone agrees were best, meaning most effective in actually producing learning at a very high level,” Glenn said.

The standards define what should be taught and when, from kindergarten through 12th grade in public schools.

There are 38 schools in Michigan that have could close because of consistently low test scores in relation to the current common core standards. Glen said how schools will meet stricter standards should be left up to the local school boards, because they interact with the students much more closely.

The Michigan Department of Education couldn’t be reached for comment. The state House of Representatives will have a hearing Wednesday to see if the bill will make its way to the state Senate.

