WUOMFM

New law bans restraint, isolation to discipline students

By 52 seconds ago
  • Capitol Building, Lansing, MI
    Capitol Building, Lansing, MI
    Matthileo / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

A new state law bans the use of restraint or isolation to discipline students.

  

The law was recommended by a task force looking at reforms in special education. Students with physical or developmental disabilities are more likely to face the use of restraint or seclusion.

  

Advocates for special education students say harsh disciplinary measures have been used by teachers and administrators who did not know how to handle students with disabilities. Calley says the new law shows times are changing.

“But it’s my hope that this is only the first step, and it is my hope that we will look back on it as the first step in a journey to creating a world that works for everybody,” he said at the bill signing.

Restraint and seclusion may still be used when students pose a threat to themselves or others.

  

Calley signed the bill into law while Governor Rick Snyder is out of the state on vacation.

Tags: 
special education
disabilities
education

Related Content

Bills on child restraint and seclusion advance in Lansing

By Cheyna Roth Sep 22, 2016
child's drawing on chalkboard
iRon leSs / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Legislation on child restraint in classrooms passed through a House committee Thursday. The legislation would prevent teachers from restraining or isolating a student except as a last resort in an emergency situation.

This was the third hearing by the committee to go over the bills surrounding student restraint and seclusion. The committee passed the bills with substitutes to the original legislation.

It's legal to restrain and seclude students in Michigan, but maybe not for much longer

By Gabrielle Emanuel Oct 26, 2015
Nicole Plater documents her son's injuries in a thick binder.
Gabrielle Emanuel / Michigan Radio

UPDATED on 10-27-15 at 9:00 am  

In the mid-afternoon, Nicole Plater stands by the front door of her gray-blue mobile home in Wixom. She’s watching for her son’s school bus.

Andy is 11 years old and recently started at a new school.

“He's been, you know, not getting injured at the new school,” Plater says. “I’m so excited and he’s actually happy there.”