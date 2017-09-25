WUOMFM

New no-fault proposal expected this week

A new plan by state lawmakers to bring down Michigan’s expensive auto insurance rates is in the works. A rollout of the plan is expected as soon as tomorrow.

State House Speaker Tom Leonard dropped some hints as to what might be in the proposal this past weekend. He was a on a panel at a Republican Party conference on Mackinac Island.He said giving consumers the option to choose how much coverage they can afford, and limiting what hospitals can charge for treating accident victims are both important.

"You can see why the costs are so high. So, more choice, and we’ve got to get some cost containment,” Leonard said.

Leonard says it’s also important to guarantee consumers will see rate relief.

He’s been working with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on the plan. Detroit has some of the highest car insurance rates in the nation.

