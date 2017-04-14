New PAC in Michigan welcomes small donations to hold politicians accountable

Stateside's conversation with Equity PAC board members Jeremy Moore and Denavvia Mojet.

In Grand Rapids there is a new PAC – a political action committee. PACs are formed all the time by politicians, industry groups, and others, to raise money for candidates and advocate for certain political issues.

A group of concerned citizens in the Grand Rapids area decided that if they were going to have any voice in government and policy, they needed a PAC too.

Stateside’s Lester Graham spoke to Equity PAC board members Jeremy Moore and Denavvia Mojet about the new PAC and its objectives.

