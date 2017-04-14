WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

New PAC in Michigan welcomes small donations to hold politicians accountable

By 1 hour ago
  • Equity PAC hopes to garner grassroots support for political change in Grand Rapids.
    Equity PAC hopes to garner grassroots support for political change in Grand Rapids.
    Equity PAC

In Grand Rapids there is a new PAC – a political action committee. PACs are formed all the time by politicians, industry groups, and others, to raise money for candidates and advocate for certain political issues.

A group of concerned citizens in the Grand Rapids area decided that if they were going to have any voice in government and policy, they needed a PAC too. 

Stateside’s Lester Graham spoke to Equity PAC board members Jeremy Moore and Denavvia Mojet about the new PAC and its objectives.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Grand Rapids

Related Content

Community, police relations "at a boiling point," say parents of Grand Rapids boys stopped by cops

By Apr 12, 2017
three moms at podium
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The parents of five young, unarmed black boys that Grand Rapids police held at gunpoint last month want police officers involved in the incident to apologize to their sons.

Police ordered the 12 to 14-year-olds to the ground after getting a tip that someone in a group matching their description had a gun. Grand Rapids’ police chief has apologized but said officers were following protocol.

Grand Rapids mayor announces initiatives for immigrants, minority communities

By Mar 3, 2017
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Blissat gives her 2017 State of the City address.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Grand Rapids' mayor wants to make the city more welcoming to immigrants. Rosalynn Bliss announced a new initiative at her State of the City address Thursday night. She says the goal is to connect immigrants with services and provide information about schools and local government. 

“I want to make sure there is a safe place for them to come and learn about our community, our systems and how to get engaged,” Bliss said.

She expects to launch the initiative in the next month or two.

Low attendance in Grand Rapids schools could be result of immigrant protests

By Bryce Huffman Feb 16, 2017
Empty classroom
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Large numbers of students were absent from Grand Rapids Public Schools today.

Officials with the school district believe this was because of the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

So many students were absent that the district might not be able to count this as an instructional day. School administrators may have to add an extra school day to the calendar.

John Helmholdt, a spokesperson for the school district, said no students will be punished for missing school due to the protest.