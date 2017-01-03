WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

New questions about wolves on Isle Royale as study enters its 59th year

By 30 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Environment Report
  • Rolf Peterson outside Bangsund Cabin on Isle Royale.
    Rolf Peterson outside Bangsund Cabin on Isle Royale.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The winter study of the wolves and moose on Isle Royale is heading into its 59th year. The wolf-moose study is the longest running study of any predator and its prey in the world.

Scientists from Michigan Tech spend several weeks on the island in the middle of winter every year. They'll be heading back out soon.

At one point in the 1980s, there were 50 wolves on the island. Last year, the researchers found there are just two wolves left, and they’re in rough shape. These wolves are father and daughter – and also half-siblings because they share the same mother.

Rolf Peterson is a research professor at Michigan Tech who's been studying the wolves and moose on Isle Royale for 47 years. He says when he returned to the island this summer, those two wolves seemed to be surviving.

“As late as September, we had a visitor report of two wolves howling that seemed pretty reliable and I had them on camera in June, on a remote camera," he says. "No reproduction this year and that’s to be expected given their close relationship.”

Meanwhile, life is very good for the moose.

Last winter, the team estimated the moose population at 1,300.

“They’re not dying, that’s for sure. They’re reproducing very well, lots of calves and lots of twins," says Peterson.

He says he expects there could be 1,500 to 1,600 moose on the island now. So how long will it take before there are too many moose and they run out of food?

“It’ll creep up on everybody, including the moose. The moose as they age will become more vulnerable to starvation and malnutrition,” he says.

Last month, the National Park Service put out a proposal to bring new wolves to the island, and there are a few different ways they might do that.

“The plan they prefer is to introduce 20-30 wolves over a three to five year period, which is actually a pretty aggressive intervention," says Peterson. "And it recognizes and tries to remedy the two primary issues: inbreeding in wolves and lack of predation. So by putting a large number of wolves on the island they hope to maximize genetic diversity right at the outset and also get the number of wolves high enough so their predation will have some impact on moose.”

He says that plan should work just fine, although he says it's a "little bit experimental."

"But it’s worth a try and it does put a lot of wolves on the ground, and they will eat or die," he says. "But nobody really has done it that way before.”

Peterson says it could be a few years before any new wolves are introduced to Isle Royale. He says those new wolves would just become part of the study.

"We do know what happens when the predators are gone. So the predator-prey system that’s been the subject of the study for so long wouldn’t be just instantly re-established. But the adjustment, that would be a learning experience for everybody, I guess,” he says.

You can weigh in on the National Park Service's wolf proposal here.

Tags: 
Isle Royale
Lessons from Isle Royale

Related Content

What should be done about Isle Royale's wolves and moose?

By Aug 20, 2015
John Vucetich and Rolf Peterson / Isle Royale Wolf-Moose study

There are just three wolves left on Isle Royale in Lake Superior.  And researchers estimate there are 1,250 moose.  

The National Park Service is deciding whether or not to step in.

The park service is in the early stages of creating a management plan for the wolves and moose on the island.

National Park Service considers bringing more wolves to Isle Royale

By Mar 30, 2016
Isle Royale National Park

The National Park Service is taking a closer look at whether or not to bring more grey wolves to Isle Royale National Park. Only two wolves remain on the island now.

To help make its decision, the park service wants to hear from you. It’s accepting public comments on the question right now.

At one point, there were as many as 50 wolves on Isle Royale. But Phyllis Green, Superintendent of the Isle Royale National Park, says that number was abnormal.

Lessons from Isle Royale's Wolves and Moose

Photo by Michigan Technological University

Just two wolves left on Isle Royale

By Apr 18, 2016
Rolf Peterson

This year’s winter study on the wolves and moose of Isle Royale is out today.

It says it appears there are only two wolves left – down from three last year, and a high of 50 in the 1980s.

Rolf Peterson is a research professor at Michigan Tech University. He says these last two wolves are closely related.

“They’re father and daughter and they’re also half-siblings, because they share the same mother," he says.