WUOMFM

As new synthetic opioids show up in Michigan, a race to keep up

By 18 minutes ago
  • Crime labs are seeing increasingly complex variations of synthetic opioids, making it hard to predict the effects or track the substances
    Crime labs are seeing increasingly complex variations of synthetic opioids, making it hard to predict the effects or track the substances
    Drew Hayes

Synthetic opioids are evolving so fast, even Michigan’s forensic scientists are caught in a game of cat and mouse: As soon as a new synthetic gets identified, another one pops up.

First it was fentanyl, which can be lethal even in very small doses – far smaller than a lethal dose of heroin. Then it was carfentanil, which made headlines for being even more powerful than fentanyl. And new variations on these synthetics keep turning up in crimes scenes and autopsies.

Wayne County Medical Examiner Carl Schmidt says at least with carfentanil, they knew what they were dealing with.

“But when you get these synthetic fentanyls, who come from who knows where, you don’t know what their potency is,” he says. “But so far they’ve proven to be more potent than just plain old fentanyl.”

In fact those synthetic opioids may be so lethal, they could be killing people even before first responders can administer Narcan (that’s the anti-overdose drug that’s used in heroin and other opioid cases.) Schmidt says when a heroin user dies, Narcan is far more likely to be detected, compared with a death involving a synthetic fentanyl.

“Because carfentanil killed them so quickly, that they were beyond help by the time EMS services or the police came around with Narcan,” he says.

Fentanyl and other kinds of synthetic opioids are quickly becoming the deadliest drugs in some areas of Michigan. Of 849 drug-related deaths in Wayne County last year, fentanyl was detected in more than half those deaths, way up from 2015. Some 70% of those who fatally overdose are white, and the vast majority are men.

“The average drug death in southeast Michigan is a 42-year-old white male,” Schmidt says. But he doesn’t like the term "overdose." “It doesn’t describe what actually happens. We’ve seen people with very low fentanyl concentrations [die.] That’s a naïve user. They get exposed to a drug on the street, they’ve never been exposed to it before, and they succumb to it right away.”

Last year, the eight Michigan State Police forensic labs across the state began sending every report involving fentanyl or another synthetic opioid to the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. Those labs see different compounds turn up depending on their geographic area, says Elaine Dougherty of the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory in Bridgeport, speaking at a conference on synthetic opioids Monday.

“Some labs have a 6 to 8 week backlog [of compounds to test] and other labs have an almost one-year backlog,” Dougherty says. Still, a few patterns are emerging: an increase in fentanyl overall, a surge in carfentanil more than a year ago that’s been dropping off in the last several months, and an overall explosion of extremely complex compounds.

Instead of pure carfentanil, Dougherty says, a single substance found at a crime scene can contain a wide mix of synthetics and designer drugs like acetyl fentanyl, furanylfentanyl, and U-51754, not to mention blends of heroin, Xanax or cocaine.

That typically makes it tough to identify a common source, Dougherty says. “[I was] hoping to see more common source mixtures [among the state police lab reports,] but it was just a hodgepodge … you wonder if someone’s putting something in that mixture [of opioids before selling it] or is it just a totally different source?”

That’s why Carl Schmidt, the Wayne County medical examiner, says we should be thinking about opioid use as an infectious disease. If 849 people in Wayne County died of the flu last year, he says, wouldn’t we be pouring resources into figuring out what strain of the flu was killing them?

“You can’t understand what you don’t see,” he says. “A [synthetic opioid] drug may not be part of the drug screen, because you only find what you screen for. Many communities don’t know what their drug use patterns are,” Schmidt says, because their county medical examiners or forensic labs just don’t have enough resources.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
heroin
carfentanil
death

Related Content

Founder of opioid company arrested on racketeering and fraud charges

By & Catherine Shaffer Oct 27, 2017
person shaking prescription pills from bottle into hand
flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The founder of a company being sued by Wayne and Oakland counties has been arrested on charges of racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, among others.

Insys Therapeutics is one of the companies named in a broad lawsuit targeting manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs. The lawsuit alleges that a number of companies engaged in misleading and deceptive marketing tactics, and that many failed to report suspicious deliveries of drugs a required by law. 

Wayne, Oakland counties target opioid drug makers in lawsuit

By & Catherine Shaffer Oct 12, 2017
Michigan Radio

Oakland and Wayne County Executives have filed suit in federal court against 13 opioid drug manufacturers and distributors.

They claim the drug makers' deceptive marketing campaigns over many years contributed heavily to the current opioid addiction crisis.

In 2016, there were 817 opioid-related deaths in Wayne County, a 61 percent increase over the previous year. In Oakland County, opioid-related deaths have risent from 9 in 2009 to 33 in 2015. 


12 face federal charges in Oakland County heroin distribution ring

By Oct 19, 2017
Needle
bradadozier / Flickr / http://bit.ly/2yVn117

Twelve men face federal charges for their alleged roles in an Oakland County-based drug ring that’s linked to at least one overdose death.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit unsealed an indictment against the men Wednesday.

The indictment alleges the men were part of a “drug trafficking organization known as the TEAM.” The “TEAM” was reportedly a merger of two former street gangs who “joined together to distribute heroin” starting in 2010.

University of Michigan develops new opioid guide for post-surgical pain

By Virginia Gordan Oct 18, 2017
Be.Futureproof / Flickr Creative Commons HTTP://MICHRAD.IO/1LXRDJM

Patients and surgeons can now find free, online recommendations about how much opioid pain medication to prescribe for 11 common operations.

The guidelines were developed by a team of University of Michigan medical researchers, with the goal of curbing opioid addiction. They include suggested information for health care providers to give patients about post-surgical pain expectations and medication use. 

MDHHS: Opioid crisis connected to soaring rates of hepatitis C

By Aug 3, 2017
John Chevier / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

In 2000, 59 young adults in Michigan between the ages of 18 and 29 were reported as having chronic hepatitis C (HVC). Last year, there 2,060 reported cases in that same age group.

That’s an astonishing 3,391 percent increase within the span of just 16 years.

Those numbers come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services annual assessment of hepatitis rates, which was released on Wednesday. 

Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State lawmakers will soon discuss proposed solutions to Michigan’s opioid drug epidemic.

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker’s bills would crack down on doctors or clinics that prescribe narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose, and pharmacies that dispense them.

“Opioid related overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately, Michigan’s overdose death rate is one of the highest in the nation,” said Schuitmaker (R-Lawton) in a written statement.

Carfentanil-laced heroin is showing up in Michigan. Here's how we know.

By Oct 15, 2016
Timothy Plancon with the DEA's Detroit field office says it's difficult to tell when the dangerous drugs Carfentinil or Fentanyl may be mixed with drugs such as heroin
Narconon

Carfentanil-laced heroin is showing up in Michigan.

That was confirmed last week, when public health officials in Wayne County definitively linked at least 19 deaths since July to the powerful synthetic opioid.

They were on the lookout for carfentanil after it appeared in nearby states this summer — particularly Ohio, where a late-summer surge in fatal overdoses was tied to carfentanil. There was also a suspected case in Kent County last month.