New teacher pay stagnant, low in Michigan

    Michigan's average salary for teachers ranks well nationally, but the number hides some disparity for teachers in their early years on the job.
Almost everyone agrees that good teachers are important for our children. However, how those teachers should be compensated can lead to heated debates. Take, for example, the one that just happened over the new teacher retirement system approved in the latest state budget.

Michigan Radio’s Jennifer Guerra is taking an in-depth look at how we go about paying teachers in Michigan and what it means for teacher performance and retention in the state. 

Her four-part series is called “A Look at Teacher Pay in Michigan.”

She spoke with "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou. 

New public school employee retirement plan to take effect next year

By Jul 13, 2017
Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

Governor Rick Snyder has signed into law controversial changes to the state’s public school employee retirement system.

Starting in February of 2018, new teachers will get a new choice about their retirement savings. They’ll automatically be put into a straight 401(k) plan. But they can enroll in a hybrid plan if they want. That hybrid plan also includes a pension, but it’s more expensive for the teacher. 

Senator Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair says 401(k)s are the way of the future.

State superintendent expects “tough negotiations” on help for failing schools

By Jul 12, 2017
Chalkboard
user alkruse24 / flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan’s education chief forecasts some contentious negotiations with federal officials on the state’s plans for identifying and helping struggling schools.