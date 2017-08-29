WUOMFM
New UM class takes on “fake news” by teaching active reading and fact checking

By 1 hour ago
  • Oehrli said she'll teach her students to avoid the fake "news" trap by doing things like fact checking, reading more than one source, and reading actively.
    Mike MacKenzie / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Not that long ago, most of us had never hear the oxymoron, "fake news."

But now, following the presidential campaign and election, it's hard to go a day without hearing those words. What is real and what is fake has become a critical issue for our country.

That's why the University of Michigan Library has joined with the College of Literature, Science and the Arts to create a new class on fake news. It's a one-credit course called "Fake News, Lies and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact from Fiction."

Angie Oehrli, a librarian with the University of Michigan Library, will be teaching the first class this fall. She joined Stateside today to explain what her goals are for her students, and to offer tips for how to avoid the trap of fake "news."

Listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

