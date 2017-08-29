New UM class takes on “fake news” by teaching active reading and fact checking

Stateside's conversation with Angie Oehrli, a librarian with the University of Michigan library.

Not that long ago, most of us had never hear the oxymoron, "fake news."

But now, following the presidential campaign and election, it's hard to go a day without hearing those words. What is real and what is fake has become a critical issue for our country.

That's why the University of Michigan Library has joined with the College of Literature, Science and the Arts to create a new class on fake news. It's a one-credit course called "Fake News, Lies and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact from Fiction."

Angie Oehrli, a librarian with the University of Michigan Library, will be teaching the first class this fall. She joined Stateside today to explain what her goals are for her students, and to offer tips for how to avoid the trap of fake "news."

