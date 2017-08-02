WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

New UM study shows potential for customizing treatment for advanced cancer

By 19 minutes ago
  • outline of human body
    Arul Chinnaiyan’s team analyzed a variety of metastatic cancers throughout the body, including lung cancer (green), breast cancer (pink), and prostate cancer (blue). 
    Alexander Tokarev / Courtesy of Arul Chinnaiyan

Researchers at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center have taken a big step forward in understanding how to craft precision treatments for advanced cancer – cancer that has metastasized, or spread.

Using 520 tumor types, they found that in 90 percent of cases, key contributors to an individual patient’s cancer can be identified.

“And that’s important as we think about clinical trials for individual patients," said Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan, senior author of the study.

With a comprehensive understanding of an individual patient’s cancer, Chinnaiyan said, there is the potential of matching them with a clinical trial for a more targeted treatment.

Chinnaiyan, who also directs the Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, joined Stateside host Cynthia Canty to talk about how the findings of the study will improve treatment for advanced cancer.

Listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
cancer research

Related Content

Scientists call for more cancer research on mixtures of chemicals

By Jun 23, 2015
flickr user Andres Pérez / Flickr

Scientists study chemicals for their potential to cause cancer, but usually they examine them one at a time.

And yet, we’re exposed to mixtures of different chemicals every day.

Searching for a cure to cancer a part of the American Dream for Yemeni-American

By Sarah Alvarez Jul 4, 2013
Sarah Alvarez

In honor of July 4th, we asked immigrants across Michigan what America means to them. Abdo Najy shared his story.

Abdo Najy has just recently completed his PhD and hopes to run his own lab soon. He's friendly, smiles a lot, and is animated when he talks about his research on breast and prostate cancer. 

Najy is modest and measured, but he knows he has a role in the search for a cure to cancer. He views his work as a scientist as his way to repay this country for educational opportunities he would not have had in his native Yemen. 

Born in Yemen in the 1980’s in the midst of a polio outbreak, Najy contracted the disease when he was just six months old.

70 percent of women who get double mastectomies don't need them

By Nov 28, 2012
medindia.net

The statistics are scary: some 40,000 women are dying from breast cancer each year.

But some breast cancer survivors are getting double mastectomies they don't need, in the wrong belief it helps keep cancer from coming back.

That's according to a new University of Michigan study. For some survivors, the study says, the fear of cancer returning is so strong, they're getting risky surgeries for some false peace of mind.

If you've survived breast cancer, it can make medical sense to get that cancer-ridden breast removed.

Doctor and cancer survivor develops "after cancer" treatment

By Jan 6, 2015
Dr. Julie Silver.
juliesilvermd.com

In the battle against cancer, patients and physicians can pull out all the stops – surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy.

If all goes as planned, the patient goes into remission and gets back to his or her life.

But what about the physical toll of all of these cancer therapies? Some treatments are inherently toxic.

Dr. Julie Silver is a physician, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, and a breast cancer survivor. She's come up with a program of cancer rehabilitation and “pre-habilitation.”

Listen to our conversation with Dr. Julie Silver below.