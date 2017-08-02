New UM study shows potential for customizing treatment for advanced cancer

Stateside’s conversation with Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan, a researcher at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Researchers at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center have taken a big step forward in understanding how to craft precision treatments for advanced cancer – cancer that has metastasized, or spread.

Using 520 tumor types, they found that in 90 percent of cases, key contributors to an individual patient’s cancer can be identified.

“And that’s important as we think about clinical trials for individual patients," said Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan, senior author of the study.

With a comprehensive understanding of an individual patient’s cancer, Chinnaiyan said, there is the potential of matching them with a clinical trial for a more targeted treatment.

Chinnaiyan, who also directs the Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, joined Stateside host Cynthia Canty to talk about how the findings of the study will improve treatment for advanced cancer.

Listen above.

