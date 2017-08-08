WUOMFM
New voting machines used in 11 counties today are “better in so many ways,” says Secretary of State

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson emphasized the importance of paper ballots, which ensure a recount is always possible.
Credit Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

It's primary election day for cities in Michigan. 

There have been scattered, unconfirmed reports of polls opening late and voters being turned away. 

But so far, the problems don't seem anywhere near the scale they were in last year's presidential race. 

Last November's election brought to light what has been a series of sloppy elections across Michigan, according to a report in Bridge Magazine written by Joel Kurth. Kurth joined Stateside yesterday.

Today, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson joined the show to discuss some of the improvements in Michigan's election process that were unveiled today, like new voting machines with "significant" security enhancements in 11 counties.

Listen above.

