New voting machines used in 11 counties Tuesday are “better in so many ways”

Stateside's conversation with Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

It's primary election day for cities in Michigan.

There have been scattered, unconfirmed reports of polls opening late and voters being turned away.

But so far, the problems don't seem anywhere near the scale they were in last year's presidential race.

Last November's election brought to light what has been a series of sloppy elections across Michigan, according to a report in Bridge Magazine written by Joel Kurth. Kurth joined Stateside yesterday.

Today, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson joined the show to discuss some of the improvements in Michigan's election process that were unveiled today, like new voting machines with "significant" security enhancements in 11 counties.

Listen above.

