Nixon adviser: You don’t make America great by undercutting public goods

  • Public goods are things anyone can consume, Whitman says. She named our “wonderful lakes” and public education as examples.
Donald Trump was elected President by pledging to "Make America Great Again." 

Economist Marina von Neumann Whitman thinks the proposed Trump budget would deeply harm the very things that make our country great: public goods.

She joined Stateside to explain.

Whitman is a professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy who served on President Nixon's Council of Economic Advisers. 

She recently published an article for The Conversation titled, "'Public goods' made America great and can do so again."

