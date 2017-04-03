WUOMFM
No apology, no compensation, no longer: New law helps wrongly convicted rebuild lives

  • Public Act 343 makes Michigan the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Just try to imagine how it would feel to be accused of a crime. Wrongfully accused. You didn't do it. But you're convicted and sent to prison.

Then, miraculously, you get another shot and your innocence is proven.

You're released with absolutely no compensation, and no help re-entering the world outside of those prison walls.

That was the case in Michigan until just last week when Public Act 343 took effect. With that, Michigan became the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.

David Moran is co-founder of the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan. He joined Stateside to explain the new law.

"It's like a lot of other states' compensation laws in that it provides a flat amount of money for each year of wrongful incarceration in a state prison for people who have had their convictions overturned because of new evidence of actual innocence and who can then go to court, in this case, the Court of Claims in Lansing, and establish their innocence," Moran said. 

That flat amount equates to $50,000 in tax-free money for every year behind bars.

Since 1990, more than 2,000 people have been found to have been wrongfully convicted, with 69 of those occurring in Michigan. 

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the new law, the criteria that needs to be met to receive compensation, and why this bill took eight years to finally be passed.

Michigan man, likely innocent of murder, may be closer to freedom

By & Jan 30, 2017
Michigan Dept of Corrections

Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.

A Wayne County judge today ordered a new trial in Monson’s case. New evidence suggests a different man used a toilet tank lid to bludgeon a 12-year-old girl to death in 1996.

Monson was arrested by police shortly after the murder of Christina Brown. 

Detroit Police Department to cooperate with UM Innocence Clinic

By Mar 30, 2017
Detroit Police Department pledges cooperation with UM Innocence Clinic.
maxpixel

The Detroit Police Department will cooperate with the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic, helping find evidence for the clinic  to investigate possible cases of wrongful conviction.

The agreement was the result of a meeting between Police Chief James Craig and Innocence Clinic staff. 

Craig asked for the meeting after reading about one of the clinic's cases in the newspaper.  That particular case may involve evidence that was falsified by police.

Innocence Clinic gets grant to tackle child abuse cases

By Oct 5, 2016
Babies exposed to opioids in the womb may suffer from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, especially in rural areas
User anitapatterson / Morguefile / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some parents and caretakers in prison for child abuse may get their cases reopened if the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic believes they were wrongfully convicted for inducing “shaken baby syndrome."

SBS is when a child sustains serious, possibly even deadly, head trauma after being violently shaken. It can cause internal bleeding in the brain and behind the eyes, as well as neck and spinal cord damage.   

Innocence clinic says new evidence points to different killer in 1996 case

By Sep 26, 2016
Lamarr Monson is fighting for a new trial in a 1996 murder case
MDOC

A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.

Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl, Christina Brown, who may have been his girlfriend and allegedly sold drugs with him. He confessed, but later said police coerced him.

Wayne County prosecutor defends handling of Davontae Sanford case

By Jun 9, 2016
Kym Worthy (file photo).
waynecounty.com

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy defended her office’s handling of the Davontae Sanford case today.

Sanford confessed to four Detroit murders in 2007, when he was just 14 years old.

But a judge overturned Sanford’s convictions and freed him this week.

Worthy says that became possible only after a recent Michigan State Police investigation she requested found a Detroit police officer lied about key aspects of Sanford’s confession.

Questions about Sanford’s guilt arose as early as 2008, when a hit man named Vincent Smothers confessed to the same crimes.

Former officer in Davontae Sanford case won't be charged for perjury

By Jul 12, 2016
James Tolbert
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Former high-ranking Detroit police officer James Tolbert won’t face perjury charges over allegations that he lied about evidence in the Davontae Sanford case.

Sanford was released this summer, after nearly nine years of wrongful imprisonment. He was convicted of a grisly 2007 homicide officials now say he didn’t commit.

If you spent time in prison for a crime you didn't commit, would you expect to be compensated?

By Sep 17, 2016
More than 60 people have been exonerated in Michigan since 1989, according to the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan.
Dave Nakayama/Flickr

There’s a question Dave Moran asks whenever he gives talks about his work at the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.

"If the state said, ‘We’re going to lock you up for something you didn’t do. We’re going to frame you, or just be sloppy with our job … And then after one year, we’ll announce that we made a mistake and we’ll set you free.’ How much would it take for you to agree to that?

Judge, with reservations, dismisses charges against Davontae Sanford

By Jul 19, 2016
Davontae Sanford was wrongfully convicted of four murders at age 14. He was released from prison last month after spending nearly nine years behind bars.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

Tuesday was another surreal day in the Davontae Sanford case. 

First came the news that Judge Brian Sullivan was finally dismissing the murder charges against Sanford, more than a month after letting him out of prison.

(Quick explainer: Judge Sullivan already vacated the murder convictions against Sanford, and ordered him released from prison, which he was last month. But ever since, Sanford’s been stuck in limbo, still out on bond and at risk of being thrown back in jail until the charges were dismissed.)

Finally a fully free man

Wrongfully imprisoned Davontae Sanford: "They say I'm a free man ... let me be free"

By Jul 13, 2016
After nearly nine years of wrongful imprisonment, Davontae Sanford is reunited with his mom, Taminko Sanford, this summer
Val Newman

After nearly nine years of being wrongfully imprisoned for murder, Davontae Sanford is free.

During his time in prison, which began when he was 14 years old, he missed out on many things. Sanford's  trying to get back to a normal life with  many people trying to help him with that difficult transition. A month after being released, he took the first step toward that goal by landing a job set up through someone who saw his case reported on a local TV station.