No charges for Dearborn officers in 2 shooting incidents

By 5 hours ago
  • Kevin Matthews
    Kevin Matthews
    Family photo

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday she will not charge two Dearborn police officers with crimes.

The officers were involved in separate shooting incidents that happened about a year ago.

Kevin Matthews was shot dead by a Dearborn police officer in Detroit, after a brief foot chase just after Christmas last year.

About a month later, another Dearborn officer shot and killed Janet Wilson in her car outside Fairlane Mall. Both were unarmed.

Worthy now says that after lengthy and thorough investigations, she’s determined both were justified shootings in self-defense.

In Matthews’ case, there is physical evidence of an “intense” physical struggle between the officer and Matthews before the shooting.

In a statement on the decisions, Worthy said a second responding Dearborn officer described the scene:

"He found Mr. Matthews lying on his left side, facing west, with the officer still holding his weapon.  The responding officer observed that the officer’s uniform was disheveled, shirt untucked, with mud all over and a mark on his forehead.  The officer was hyperventilating and staggering on his knees, so he grabbed him by his arm to help him up. The responding Dearborn officer said that the officer told him Mr. Matthews grabbed at his pepper spray and that Mr. Matthews attempted to take his gun."

In Wilson’s case, Worthy says there is substantial eyewitness evidence that Wilson was driving recklessly while fleeing police, endangering the officer who shot her and others.

Wilson was also combative and threatening others before attempting to flee, which prompted mall security to call Dearborn police:

"While this was happening, Dearborn police received a call from the Fairlane Mall security office about a woman causing a disturbance outside of JC Penney. Mall security was instructed to stay away from Ms. Wilson for their own safety.  Ms. Wilson pulled out of her parking space and, instead of leaving the mall parking lot, drove in the direction of the security officers’ vehicles.   She drove at one vehicle, causing the driver to move his vehicle to avoid being hit in the driver’s door.  Ms. Wilson then drove toward another vehicle causing that driver to use evasive maneuvers.

When two Dearborn Police officers arrived on the scene in their fully marked SUV, they were advised by security that Ms. Wilson was attempting to hit them with her vehicle."

The shootings were also justified acts of self-defense, Worthy said. Neither officer was ever publicly identified.

Both the Matthews and Wilson families had questioned police accounts of the shootings, noting that both victims were unarmed and suffered from mental health issues. Both families have filed lawsuits against the Dearborn police department and the officers involved.

The police-involved shootings also sparked local protests, and questions about why the investigations took so long.

Worthy addressed that last concern in her statement:

"These decisions were particularly difficult and heart wrenching for all parties involved, including me.  We take our responsibility very seriously and both cases had many issues to investigate.  This added significant time to our ability to come to just decisions.  We interviewed numerous witnesses, reviewed reports, analyzed all the physical evidence, police training materials, medical records, and consulted with multiple experts.  Thoroughness takes time."

In wake of civilian shootings, Dearborn Police to get "critical response" from feds

By Apr 28, 2016
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, left, with Noble Wray, head of the Policing Practices and Accountability Initiative.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

In the wake of two police shooting deaths, Dearborn Police will be getting some help from the U.S. justice department.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad reached out to the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) earlier this year.

Haddad says he did that after two high-profile police shootings in December and January, when Dearborn officers shot and killed two unarmed African Americans in separate incidents.

Protesters want answers, transparency in Dearborn police shooting investigation

By Jan 4, 2016
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Protesters shut down a busy stretch of Michigan Avenue in front of Dearborn Police headquarters Monday night.

They want more answers about the police shooting death of Kevin Matthews.

A Dearborn officer shot and killed Matthews, who was unarmed, after a car and foot chase that ended in Detroit last month. Matthews was reportedly wanted on a larceny charge.

The still-unidentified Dearborn officer says the two scuffled before the shooting.

But Matthews’ family says that’s only one side of the story. They maintain Matthews was mentally ill, but harmless.