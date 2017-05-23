WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Nonviolent communication techniques can help navigate fraught dinner table conversations

By 59 minutes ago

Throughout the presidential campaign, and certainly through the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, Americans have been wrestling with anger, disappointment and frustration with friends and family who supported "the other" candidate.

Nonviolent communication is one strategy to employ at a dinner table full of varying viewpoints.
Credit Bev Sykes / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Friendships have soured. Family get-togethers are often strained and sometimes openly hostile when political disagreements erupt.

It’s a growing divide that needs to be bridged. But how?

Ann Arbor social worker Lisa Gottlieb told Stateside host Cynthia Canty that nonviolent communication, also known compassionate communication, is one way to bridge the divide. Gottlieb teaches nonviolent communication at the Washtenaw County Youth Center.

Listen to the full interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Playor with this RSS link)

Tags: 
nonviolent communication
communication
political distrust
partisanship

Related Content

Hyper-partisan election shows we could use “ambassadors for civility”

By Nov 3, 2016
Subjects from the documentary film "Bring It to the Table".
BringItToTheTable.com

In five days, Americans will vote.

The deep distrust and dislike so many people feel for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has led to an exceptionally bitter campaign where political dialogue has all too often devolved into shouting profanities at each other.

Julie Winokur is a filmmaker who hopes to provide an antidote to political ranting. Her project and documentary Bring It To The Table is helping people stop bickering about politics. She is in Ann Arbor today to screen her film and to get people talking.