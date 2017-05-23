Nonviolent communication techniques can help navigate fraught dinner table conversations

Stateside's conversation with Ann Arbor social worker Lisa Gottlieb.

Throughout the presidential campaign, and certainly through the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, Americans have been wrestling with anger, disappointment and frustration with friends and family who supported "the other" candidate.

Friendships have soured. Family get-togethers are often strained and sometimes openly hostile when political disagreements erupt.

It’s a growing divide that needs to be bridged. But how?

Ann Arbor social worker Lisa Gottlieb told Stateside host Cynthia Canty that nonviolent communication, also known compassionate communication, is one way to bridge the divide. Gottlieb teaches nonviolent communication at the Washtenaw County Youth Center.

Listen to the full interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)