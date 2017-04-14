NPR's "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me" is coming to Detroit

Michigan Radio will welcome NPR’s popular news quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! to Detroit’s Fox Theatre for a live show on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30PM.

Now in its 20th season, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, humorists and journalists, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comic review of the week’s news, along with the help of Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Tickets for the Detroit show will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10 AM EST and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com and the Fox Theatre box office. Tickets will be priced from $28.50 - $68.50, with special VIP tickets available at $128.50.

Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, produced in Chicago, takes the show on the road to a number of cities each year. The show last performed in Detroit in 2012. The live show recorded in Detroit will be broadcast on Saturday, June 17, 2017 on Michigan Radio and other NPR stations nationwide. Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! has an audience of 4 million listeners weekly and airs on 700 NPR stations nationwide.