WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

The nuclear industry blames government for no permanent way to store nuclear waste

By 57 minutes ago
  • According to Samuel Brinton of the American Nuclear Society, there are more than 75,000 metric tons of nuclear waste in storage all over the country.
    According to Samuel Brinton of the American Nuclear Society, there are more than 75,000 metric tons of nuclear waste in storage all over the country.
    daveynin / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The nuclear power industry has a problem. It has no way to dispose of spent nuclear fuel rods, which are high-level nuclear waste.

Since 1987, the plan was a facility in Nevada known as Yucca Mountain. The Obama administration basically put that project on hold. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed a safety evaluation report and completed an Environmental Impact Statement last year.

Now the Trump administration indicates Yucca Mountain is back on the agenda. In the president’s proposed budget, $120 million is set aside for restarting the approval process.

Samuel Brinton, a nuclear engineer with the American Nuclear Society, joined Stateside to explain what happens to nuclear waste and why the public should be concerned.

"Spent nuclear fuel is placed at [reactor sites]... along with another 15 to 16 stranded sites," Brinton said. "So, these are sites that had a nuclear reactor on them, there's nothing left on those sites but the nuclear waste. So we've cleaned up the reactor, everything's left into basically a field except for there's this concrete pad with dry cast storage, which is basically these tall cylinders of concrete which are encasing the nuclear waste in them. Those sites, along with the other sites' reactors manage over 75,000 metric tons of nuclear waste."

75,000 metric tons. 

That may be a massive number, but Brinton said it represents a small amount of volume. He said all of the nuclear waste stored at sites all across the country could fit inside Boston's Fenway Park.

The problem, he said, is that the nuclear waste is spread out at so many sites.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the process of storing nuclear waste, how long it remains radioactive and how much damage it could cause in the event of an accident.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
nuclear waste
nuclear power
Ontario Power Generation

Related Content

Pros and cons of storing nuclear waste near Great Lakes

By Apr 7, 2017
The Bruce Nuclear Generating Station right on Lake Huron in Ontario.
user Cszmurlo / Wikimedia Commons

A proposal by Ontario Power Generation to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste less than a mile from Lake Huron has met with stiff resistance on both sides of the border.

The Canadian government is considering the request. On Wednesday, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency asked Ontario Power Generation for additional information about the nuclear waste dump, further delaying its implementation.

So what is the risk posed by low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste?

U.S. lawmakers want Trump to help block a proposed Canadian nuclear waste repository

By Virginia Gordan Mar 15, 2017
Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation have introduced resolutions in the U.S. House and Senate opposing Ontario Power Generation's proposal to bury low and medium-level nuclear waste in Ontario less than a mile from Lake Huron.

The controversial proposal is currently under consideration by the Canadian government.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI), along with Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint), introduced the resolutions today. They have a bipartisan group of co-sponsors from the Great Lakes states.

Fight continues over underground nuclear waste disposal near Lake Huron

By Virginia Gordan Jan 11, 2017
Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

Controversy still swirls around a Canadian company's plan to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than half a mile from the shores of Lake Huron.

Opponents of the proposal have slammed a study Ontario Power Generation recently submitted to the Canadian environment ministry.  

OPG's study concluded that the Bruce Nuclear site near Lake Huron is the right place for an underground nuclear waste repository.

Most are “either all in or all against” proposed underground nuclear waste site near Lake Huron

By Jan 5, 2017
A diagram of the proposed deep geologic repository.
Ontario Power Generation

The Canadian company that’s proposing to bury its nuclear waste in an underground site near Lake Huron doubled down this week on that controversial site.

Ontario Power Generation was ordered to do a study of alternative sites – options other than the proposed 2,200-foot underground repository at the Bruce power plant near Kincardine, right by Lake Huron.

That report came out last week.

Company stands by its plan for underground nuke waste disposal

By Virginia Gordan Jan 4, 2017
Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

A Canadian company has not changed its mind about wanting to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than a half-mile from Lake Huron on the Bruce nuclear site near Kincardine, Ontario.

Ontario Power Generation said a study the company recently completed shows that burying the waste is the right plan and the current proposed Bruce nuclear site is the right place. 

Michigan has a choice: Make small cuts to energy use or build new power plants

By Feb 27, 2017
Liesl Clark said Michigan is taking more older, coal-fired power plants offline because they are uneconomical to run.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Next Idea

Michiganders might be using electricity the wrong way. A new report indicates Michigan might be able to meet projected energy shortfalls if residents change how they use power. That would save having to build new, expensive power plants.

50 years later, lessons learned from Fermi 1 meltdown

By Oct 4, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

We're coming up on the 50th anniversary of the partial meltdown at the Fermi 1 nuclear power plant next to Lake Erie. The plant, located a few miles northeast of Monroe, inspired the 1975 book We Almost Lost Detroit by reporter John Grant Fuller. 

The owner of the Fermi 1, DTE, published its own account of the meltdown called We Did Not Almost Lose Detroit. DTE says what happened at Fermi 1 has been exaggerated.

Michael Keegan, a member of the Coalition for a Nuclear-Free Great Lakes, joined Stateside to look back at the near-disaster half a century ago, where nuclear technology is at in 2016, and where it's going. 