Oakland County water commissioner: Drinking water infrastructure not as old as sewer

By 1 hour ago
  • Crew fixing water main break at 14 Mile and Drake.
    Crew fixing water main break at 14 Mile and Drake.
    TRACY SAMILTON / Michigan Radio

Twelve communities in Oakland County are still under a boil-water alert as repairs continue on what’s being called an “unprecedented” water main break.

Jim Nash, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, joined Stateside today to explain where things stand now.

He said the plan is still to test the pipe by Friday and hopefully lift the boil water alert by Friday evening.

As of yesterday, Nash said approximately 51,000 people are without water and over 300,000 are under a boil water alert.

The 48-inch water line that failed was installed in 1970 and in the middle of its service life, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. Nash agreed, saying the pipe really wasn’t that old. 

“We haven’t seen anything as to the exact cause of what happened yet,” he said. “That’s something they’ll decide once they’ve finished doing what they need to do to get service back.”

Listen to the full conversation above. You'll hear why the sewer and storm water infrastructure has “the most issues” in Oakland County and why the economically disadvantaged communities especially need help maintaining their water infrastructure.

boil water advisory
Oakland County

Some progress, but Oakland County expects to have boil water advisory until Friday

By 3 hours ago
"Out of water" sign after Oakland County water main break
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

The Great Lakes Water Authority says more than 300,000 Oakland County residents currently under a boil water advisory should expect it to last for at least another two days. That's the bad news.

Good news is, repairs are underway, hospital clinics and most schools are reopening, and water pressure has been restored to all but some 35,000 Farmington Hills residents (that's as of Wednesday afternoon.) 

Oakland County residents scramble for water after main break

By 23 hours ago
Workers repair the water main break in Farmington Hills.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Near 14 Mile and Drake, a green pool of water covers half the road at the site of the 50-year-old water main that broke Monday night, leaving more than 300,000 people without drinking water.

What you need to know about the Boil Water Advisory for parts of Oakland County

By & Oct 24, 2017
Emma Winowiecki / Michigan Radio

As of Wednesday afternoon, it still doesn't look like the boil water advisory will be lifted before the end of the day Friday, after crews excavated the the broken section of the 48-inch pipe last night and new pieces are being installed today. 

Once those new pieces are in place, workers still have to test water pressure, flush and disinfect the water main, and test the water quality for 48 hours. If they get the all clear, then the boil water advisory will be lifted. 

As of today, all the affected communities have their water pressure back, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, except for about 35,000 people in Farmington Hills. To be clear: even if your water pressure is back, you still shouldn't drink the water without boiling it first, until the advisory is lifted. 