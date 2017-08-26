Odd contraption raising money for Flint after-school program

An odd combination bicycle built for three and a piano is making its way from Flint to Mackinac Island this weekend.

Organizer Mark Braun plans to spend some time playing the piano as he and volunteers pedal their odd contraption north this weekend.

“When we swap out riders on the back every ten miles, I like to thank them by giving them a quick tune while people get off the bike and on the bike,” says Braun, “If we happen to roll through town when people are out active, we’ll stop occasionally and play a quick tune for somebody.”

This isn’t just about hitting the road and playing music. This unuausl late summer excursion is actually a fundraiser for Flint Youth Quest, an after-school program for Flint children.

Biking north might be the easiest part of the fundraising journey.

Braun says nine swimmers will tow a small boat carrying the piano across the straits to Mackinac Island Tuesday.