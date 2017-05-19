WUOMFM

Officials confirm first 2017 cases of rabies, West Nile virus

By 1 hour ago
  • crow
    MDHHS announced Friday two crows and a turkey were found with West Nile virus.
    Grendel Khan / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The first cases of rabies and West Nile virus were confirmed by state officials this week. Three birds and a bat were discovered to have the diseases, which can be harmful to humans.

On Thursday, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that an Ingham county big brown bat had tested positive for rabies, the first confirmed case of 2017. 41 cases were confirmed in 2016.

Rabies cases typically start showing up this time of year, especially in skunks and bats, and can be spread through a bite or scratch. Officials urge that pets and livestock be vaccinated. It is important to avoid wild animals, and to seek medical attention immediately if bitten or scratched.

And on Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services confirmed the first cases of West Nile virus in three birds, which were already sick or dead. The birds were found in Barry, Kalamazoo, and Saginaw counties.

West Nile is most commonly transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, and can lead to symptoms such as fever and sever headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis.

There were 3 deaths and 43 serious illnesses related to the virus in 2016.

Tags: 
rabies
west nile virus
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
department of agriculture and rural development

Related Content

Michigan could see a West Nile virus outbreak this year

By Rebecca Thiele Jul 21, 2016
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

The wetter the summer, the more mosquitos you’re likely to find outside.

In hot, dry summers, like the summer we are having now, there are fewer mosquitoes. But the mosquitos that are around pose a greater threat. That’s because West Nile virus spreads more easily in warm weather.

This summer Michigan State University has predicted an outbreak of West Nile in Michigan.

MDHHS confirms 2 flu-related deaths of Michigan children

By Mar 31, 2017
Lance McCord / Flickr, http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the influenza-related deaths of two Michigan children.

Officials did not release any other additional information related to the deaths, other than one was a child in northern Michigan and the other child was in western Michigan.

In a statement, the department reiterated the importance of flu vaccinations for anyone older than six months of age.